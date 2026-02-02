2026 Is The Year of Hobbies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am proclaiming 2026 to be the year of hobbies. Growing up, my hobbies were without bounds and readily available. Like many people, as a kid, I always found myself playing a new sport or at a niche week-long summer camp (i.e., my week of sewing camp, where I made a pillow and a teddy bear I still have). I’ve been told that college is supposedly filled with the most free time I’ll ever have. If that is true, I don’t know that I have taken this gift of time to coin enough hobbies beyond my on-campus involvements. Are clubs hobbies? Yes! I think they certainly can be, but what I am zeroing in on are those hobbies that are random and don’t require any sense of commitment. Especially as I think about my last semester of college and life post-graduation, I am compiling a non-exhaustive list of hobbies to spice up our lives!

Collector

Collecting things can be a hobby! Whether it’s interesting rocks, postcards, stamps, mugs, or something else, keeping your eyes peeled for a specific thing can be a cool hobby. This collection can be a little reminder of the places you’ve been and the places you must go.

Podcast Connoisseur

Everyone recommends podcasts, but being an expert in a particular type of podcast can spice this pastime up. Pick a category and find the best podcasts in news, thriller, lifestyle, or whatever you can think of! Knowing the best podcasts of a particular genre is a great conversation starter when making recommendations to friends.

Pickleball Player

Pickleball is here to stay, so if you haven’t already, it’s time to embrace this hobby. Especially as college students about to enter the real world, learning how to play a sport like pickleball can be a fun way to stay in touch or network.

Sewing

Perhaps you may surpass my skills from my week-long sewing intensive! I invite you to learn to sew, either creatively or just in your free time, by patching clothing. Sewing is so easy to learn that losing pieces over a rip doesn’t make much sense. It can also help with sustainability in your closet by prolonging the lifespan of your clothes!

DIY Beauty Expert

Learn to be an expert in at least one area of beauty! One of my goals is to get better at doing my own manicures and hair styling!

Seasoned Walker

Going on walks can be a hobby, especially if you make it enjoyable! You may find a unique trail to explore on your walks, or you may always walk a consistent distance. Whatever you make your niche, walking does not have to be a boring hobby.

Yoga

Anyone can benefit from a little yoga! You don’t have to be an expert to have yoga as your favorite hobby, so give it a try!

Bring your famous “___” dish!

Learning to cook or bake a dish that you can bring to any function is a goal I have in 2026! I have multiple friends who make amazing things like chocolate chip cookies or buffalo dip. I’d love to craft a famous Ann dish!

IRL Wikipedia

I am always so impressed when someone can tell me in depth about a unique topic! What is that thing for you? How do you stay up to date on it? Who do you share this interest with?

Journaler

Journaling is such a healthy hobby that I certainly need constant reminders about. It’s so hard to get into a routine of journaling, but it’s so important! Maybe 2026 will be your year of journaling.

2026 is the year of hobbies, so try a little bit of everything! Our early twenties are some of the best times to try a million and one different hobbies and decide what brings joy to our lives as we move into adulthood.

Happy New Year, everyone!