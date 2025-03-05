This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Whether it’s my frontal lobe developing or my desperate search for summer internships getting to me, I am suddenly obsessed with the business casual look. I have to say, there is something about putting on a blazer that ignites some sort of power trip in me. Not that I suddenly become cocky or “all-business,” but wearing a blazer definitely has a psychological impact that needs to be studied.

For the past two semesters, my extracurriculars put me in situations where I was required to dress “business casual.” This initially stressed me out. I had to scramble together an outfit consisting of a semi-nice Abecrombie top and my Aritzia Melina pants which have really stood the test of time (I’ve been rocking them since freshman year of high school). Don’t even get me started on the shoes. Let’s just say I was doing all I could to not draw attention to the fact that I was wearing a pair of Nike air forces.

Immediately after this event, I texted my mom to ask where I could buy a pair of loafers. I suddenly felt excluded from a club where everyone perpetually wears black tights, loafers, blazers and pencil dresses. Why had nobody briefed me on the art of dressing for the business world? If you feel out of the loop or like a child trapped in an adult’s body, yearning to be taken seriously like the cool kids, you are not alone. Allow me to offer you some advice.

First, business casual is more than a look. It’s a mentality. Not only do you have to look the part but you also have to act the part. Be confident! Practice your firm handshake and look directly into people’s eyes when speaking to them. Your conduct in the business world speaks volumes.

Now for the fun part: how to dress. Contrary to what I initially feared, you don’t have to spend a fortune to acquire the business casual look. If you feel so inclined, buy some staple, high end pieces. For this, I recommend brands like Aritzia and Express. However, if there is anything you glean from this article, let it be this: DO NOT SLEEP ON DEPARTMENT STORES. My favorite blazer was actually $20 from T.J. Max. I get complimented on this more than I do for wearing my standard, black blazer that cost me $60. The key to tackling department stores (your T.J. Max’s, Macy’s, J.C. Penny’s of the world) is treating it like you are thrifting. If you hit every rack, you will be surprised at what you can find. Speaking of thrifting, this is also an excellent method to increase your business casual wardrobe. You might have to do some digging but you can easily find pieces from reputable brands for cheap prices.

Another option is to do something I like to call “in real life thrifting.” I understand actual thrifting is also happening “in-real-life,” but the type of thrifting I am referring to is even more convenient and costs you even less. Don’t be afraid to BORROW items (with permission, of course). Whether you go to your mom’s, your sister’s, your friend’s, or even your dad’s closet, that’s your own prerogative. But trust me, I have created many immaculate and put-together outfits consisting of entirely borrowed pieces. If you have a solid record for returning borrowed items, your friends should have no problem lending you things. Pulling together an outfit from another person’s closet is just as exciting as shopping. It’s arguably even better than shopping because there is no financial burden involved.

The beauty of business casual is that it’s both sleek and relaxed. While on your upper half, you’re wearing a Ralph Lauren sweater and blazer, on your bottom half, you’re wearing jeans. The duality of this gives off the I-care-about-how-I-present-myself vibe while still showing that you don’t take yourself too seriously. You look polished yet reasonable.

Circling back to the title of this article, I am a firm believer that 2025 is the year that we, as members of Gen Z, elevate our wardrobe. Putting a little effort into how you present yourself goes a long way and conveys respectability. While you don’t need to dress-to-impress every single day, bear this advice in mind for your upcoming interviews and internships. Even if you are internally grappling with imposter syndrome, looking and acting the part is half the battle.