Who is People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024?

On November 12, talk show host Stephen Colbert, announced People’s Sexiest Man Alive for the third year in a row. He awarded Chris Evan with the title in 2022 and Patrick Dempsey the title in 2023. For a tradition that has been implemented in society since 1985, there has been no shortage of speculation over which man will receive the honor.

This year, the people’s choice categorical candidates were announced two weeks before “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” revealed the ultimate winner. A few notable names surrounding social networks were Glen Powell as Sexiest Summer Action Star, Jeremy Allen White as having the Sexiest Tattoos, and the Kelce Brothers as Sexiest Podcast Hosts.

Ultimately, the Sexiest Man Alive was not on the People’s Choice nomination list leaving viewers shocked. According to social media networks, many people are not disappointed.

It was revealed at 11:55 PM, 20 minutes into the live episode of Colbert’s talk show, that John Krasinski is the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. In his interview with Colbert, Krasinski comedically stated that his thoughtfulness as well as his biceps is what awarded him the distinction. He also showed a hilarious instructional video on how he became Sexiest Man Alive, joking alluding to the fact that he transformed himself into Evans, using a swab of the Captain America actor’s saliva.

Krasinski was wearing homemade bracelets that were potentially made by his children with letter beads spelling “daddy.” This decision to showcase the jewelry shows his dedication to his family, adding to his ability to make the audience’s heart throb. When he was told officially about the title, Krasinski was unable to tell anyone until the information was released to the public; however, of course, he mentioned that he is 2024 Sexiest Man Alive to his wife, Emily Blunt. Krasinski mentioned to Colbert that he wasn’t quick to understand Blunt’s reaction as, “There was so much laughter on the other side of the phone.” Krasinski claims he believed he was being pranked when People first reached out.

He also broke the promise not to tell anyone when he slipped the information to Matt Damon at his birthday party after the photoshoot with People.

Colbert closed out the Sexiest Man Alive 2024 interview with conversations of Thanksgiving where Krasinski jokingly mentioned his fear of his Massachusetts family’s competitive nature because his relatives may make comments about how Krasinski thinks “he’s better than them.”

“Thanksgiving’s going to be great this year,” said Krasinski.

The entire interview between Colbert and Krasinski played fun at the Hollywood star’s Sexiest Man title and gave audiences a raw introduction to how Krasinski reacted to his award.

With all of this being said, who exactly is John Krasinski?

Krasinski is known in Hollywood for his role as Jim Halpert on the hit-television series The Office. After nine years on the show, Krasinski moved onto the field of writing and directing for the screen. His two major productions were the Quiet Place franchise and his newest film, IF. Krasinski is still in the acting world and will be taking on the movie adaption of the television series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – where he portrays the main title character – in the near future.

Krasinski now lives in Brooklyn with Blunt and their two daughters: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8. The Krasinski-Blunt household may even be getting a makeover as Blunt sarcastically told People.com she would wallpaper their house with the Sexiest Man Alive magazine cover if her husband ever received the title – in November 2024, he did just that.