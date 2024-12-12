Things To Do If You Need A Brain Break While Studying For Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

With finals right around the corner, it is sometimes hard to stay focused throughout the long nights and early mornings. Over the past few semesters I have learned that it’s not as important how many hours on end you are studying, but it is more important how you study.

I have learned that one of the most effective ways to study is to allow yourself to have short intermediate breaks from studying which makes you more productive when you are studying. During those times it can be easy to pick up your phone and check social media for a quick burst of endorphins. But sometimes it is more productive to take a break from screens and do something that can be more beneficial.

Here are some activities that you can do in a few short minutes during finals week that can greatly benefit you in the long run!

One idea might be to clean up your room or general study area. It is said that a clean work space can make your mind clearer as well. When I usually study, I start very neat but then as I become more anxious as I study, my mess tends to grow. So, it can be beneficial to take a step back and straighten up your area so that you can be more productive and less stressed.

@studyhouseacademy A clean desk leads to a clear mind. 🌟 Clear your workspace, and watch your focus and productivity soar! 💡 studyhouseacademy study studyinspo education singapore motivation ♬ original sound – Study House – Study House

Another idea is to play a game that makes your brain work in a different way than you are studying. For instance, printing out a few crossword puzzles or word searches could be a great idea. This can be especially useful for people who take quite a bit of time to get back to being focused after taking a break, to stay in the same spot and just look at something different.

Something else that might be beneficial during this time of intense stress is to write a quick letter to your future self. This is especially useful for anyone who is currently worried about passing one of their courses this semester. Writing a letter to yourself can be very good for putting things into perspective and seeing what you have overcome to become the person you are today.

In the midst of the stress of finals it is sometimes easy to get so distracted or anxious that you forget to eat. So, take a short walk over to the Stu and be sure to fuel up because it is important that you eat so that your brain and body have fuel for your final exams.

Another great idea is to call someone from home, whether it is a family member or a long time friend. It is sometimes easy to forget about these people because we do not see them every day. With that, it is also common to feel very homesick and alone during these times, so a quick phone call can go a long way.

Last but not least, looking at a computer screen or holding onto this much stress can cause you to become very stiff. Something to counteract this might be to do some gentle yoga. You can do yoga from wherever you are. From a study room, your dorm room, or in the gym after a workout.

These are just a few of the things that you can do after your next study break to make sure that you prevent burn out as much as possible. These breaks are also incredibly important for your mental health as you go through these stressful times.

Happy Studying!