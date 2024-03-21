This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

On Monday, February 12 and Tuesday, February 13, The Bachelor had a two-night event that was drama-filled!

Joey and the women took a trip to Malta and then Spain! It’s time for a recap.

Night One (Episode Four)

At the house, the women are still upset about the pool party, since the Maria and Sydney drama stole Joey’s time away from the other ladies. Host Jesse Palmer arrives to share some good news with the ladies – they’re going on a trip to Malta!

Once the women arrive in Malta, they learn not only is Joey waiting for them, but so is a date card. Lexi then finds out that the card is for her. Joey and Lexi spent their date walking around the streets of Malta and enjoying each other’s company.

Back at the hotel, the group date card arrives with Daisy, Edwina, Katelyn, Allison, Rachel, Autumn, Kelsey T, Jess, Madina, Kelsey A, and Lea’s names written on it. It doesn’t take long for Maria and Sydney to realize that that means they’re going to be going on an awkward two-on-one date together.

Meanwhile, Joey and Lexi are still enjoying their romantic date. At dinner, Lexi fills the bachelor in on her reproductive health condition that may have an impact on her ability to have children. She shared how her ex broke up with her due to her condition, and Joey comforted Lexi and thanked her for sharing her story.

The next day, it’s time for the group date. Joey meets the 12 women at Fort Manoel for knight-themed challenges. The first challenge was to “stare into Joey’s eyes” and Kelsey A and Daisy used their time to steal a kiss. Autumn explained how watching the connections between the other ladies and Joey grow is disheartening, especially since she is already on her third group date.

I wonder if the show knew about the Roman Empire trend when they filmed this back in September #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/DaYWtih8kk — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) February 13, 2024

It was now time for the Sausage Wheel challenge – and the challenge was exactly what you were probably imagining. Autumn used this challenge as a chance to stand out, by being the only woman to complete the challenge – and correctly. Despite her efforts, the date rose ultimately went to Kelsey T.

It is now the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the two-on-one date with Maria and Sydney. The girls and Joey awkwardly sit on a boat to the Blue Grotto. Once they arrive at land, Joey knows it’s time to talk with each woman to see what is actually going on.

Joey pulls Sydney aside first, and she begins her sob story. She tells Joey that Maria attacked her and she explains, “Every single situation in the house, there has been one common denominator, and that has been Maria repeatedly being disrespectful.”

Joey talks with Maria next and explains to her that he’s not expecting all of the women to be friends, but he wants to know that everyone is comfortable. Maria asks Joey if he could put this drama behind them and still see something with her, and Joey explains he doesn’t know.

At the two-on-one dinner, Joey ultimately gives the date rose to Maria, sending Sydney home. At the hotel, producers grab Sydney’s suitcase leaving the women shocked. Lea begins to cry and says, “I just wasn’t expecting that.”

At the cocktail party, all seems well now that Sydney is gone. Except Lea is not happy. Lea complains, “Right now, no one cares that Sydney went home. They’re all, like, being nice to Maria.” Lea then pulls Madina aside to ask her why her narrative about the Sydney and Maria situation has changed.

Now Lea is gonna be the new syd?? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rUzmJJmZb8 — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) February 13, 2024

Madina cuts Lea off by saying, “I don’t have to be mean to Maria because Sydney was my friend. You don’t have to understand how I’m navigating this journey.” Back inside, Lea is pissed and complains about Maria and her conversation with Madina, to Rachel and Jess.

The episode ends with Maria in tears after getting wind of the conversation.

Lea is a haterr!!!! #thebachelor justice for Maria — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) February 14, 2024

Night Two (Episode Five)

Night two picks up right where night one left off. Maria shares she wants to go home, but after a breather, she is ready for the rose ceremony. During the rose ceremony, Joey sends home Edwina and Allison.

It is now time for Joey and the women to go to Spain! While the women are enjoying a nice meal, Joey pulls up on a Vespa asking for Kelsey A to join him on a trip around the city. The other women are upset about not getting picked for a one-on-one date, and it leads to some tears.

Meanwhile, Joey and Kelsey A are enjoying their time together in Spain. At dinner, Kelsey shares how she lost her mother to cancer, and how she’s been seeing signs of her everywhere. Joey ultimately gives Kelsey A the date rose.

Lexi, Daisy, Jenn, Autumn, Maria, Katelyn, Madina, Lea, Jess, and Kelsey T get chosen to go on the next group date. The group has to paint their “true feelings” for Joey, and the bachelor will judge the paintings.

Am I delulu or was Joey’s painting kinda good?…#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/grWM7AtQlr — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) February 14, 2024

Joey chooses Jess as the winter, and for her prize she got some alone time with Joey – by covering each other in paint. Despite Jess’ one-on-one time, Joey gave the date rose to Maria. You guessed it, Jess was not pleased.

Rachel got the second one-on-one date in Spain. Rachel and Joey head to an outdoor courtyard to learn the art of flamenco dancing. Rachel and Joey laughed and danced as they tried their best to hit the moves.

Rachel with the fireworks kiss of the season!!!! Man I really don’t know who the front runner is at this point.#TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/jmez6NDI5h — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) February 14, 2024

At the cocktail party, Jess anxiously waits for a chance to talk to Joey. However, before she has the chance to, Maria steals Joey – even though she already has a rose. “It’s giving disrespect,” Jess shares with the other women. When Maria returns, Jess tells Maria her behavior was disrespectful, and when Maria asks her to elaborate, Jess just scoffs.

This leads to Jess and Maria screaming back and forth at each other, and Maria telling Jess to “grow up.” This triggers Jess, and she curses back at Maria as she walks out. Lea follows her to help her calm down.

At the rose ceremony, Joey sends home Autumn and Madina.

There are only 10 women left, and the tension is high!