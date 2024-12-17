Thank You, Her Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Time went by so fast… From my first meeting going around the circle sharing what we love during the Valentine’s Day season to saying my goodbyes during our last holiday meeting and receiving my graduation cord, Her Campus has given me a home away from home and served as a creative outlet during my stressful semesters.

As a community health major, I was initially looking for an extracurricular where I could write with flexibility. I found my passion for writing in high school, where I was a Yearbook writer writing about school events and interviewing staff and faculty. Once I joined Her Campus, I fell in love with the diversity of topics I can ramble on about and the student academic diversity.

From there, I started writing for the health and wellness section. I started to get to know more people on campus as I began interviewing staff and collaborating with other club members. At the end of my first semester of Her Campus, I was elected as Treasurer as every eBoard leadership spot was vacant after graduation.

With eBoard spots being filled, the next goal was to gain more club members, as many of them have also graduated. We worked from the ground up, trying to gain more members and expand our budget to hold more team bonding events. (I would say we were successful, as we currently have 30 active members!).

I am so proud of how much our club has evolved and our accomplishments since my joining in 2022. We started to become more engaged with on-campus events such as involvement fairs. We kept in contact with alum presidents and hosted a presidential panel and networking event. We created a social media general board to help us maintain our national ranking demand for social media presence. Lastly, we attended Her Conference in NYC this summer, 2024 (our first conference since 2019!) to represent the Hofstra University chapter and hope to return the following summer.

So, thank you, Her Campus, for allowing me to blend my passion for writing and interest in health and wellness. Thank you for being a source of empowerment for college women like me around the world. Thank you for giving me a sense of belonging during my time in college.

I am so grateful for the opportunities this club has given me to allow me to grow as a writer and as a leader. I have worked with many creative writers to help turn our pitched ideas into reality. Thank you, Her Campus Hofstra members, for spending your biweekly evenings with us and laughing through our team bonding meetings.

Lastly, but most importantly, thank you, Co-Presidents Daniella Mccoy and Isabella Cunha, Social Media Manager Jessica Daniello, Secretary Samantha Litt, and Event Manager and Future President Anastasia Manouvelos for being by my side these last few years. Your efforts never go unnoticed, and I hope you all can continue to make Her Campus feel as memorable as it meant to me.