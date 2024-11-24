Ten Things That Should Be On Every College Girl’s Holiday Wishlist

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

With the holiday season right around the corner it is sometimes hard for college students to come up with a comprehensive list to give to their loved ones about gift ideas. It is also hard for families to know what their college students want for the holidays with their college students being away from home. Here is a list of the top ten things on any college girls holiday wish list at a variety of prices for whatever your budget is for this Holiday season.

A really easy one is always gift cards. Anyone who is in college loves to receive gift cards and there are many different brands including Visa so they can choose how to spend it. If you really enjoy fashion, an American Eagle, Urban Outfitters, or Altered State gift cards are always much appreciated. If you enjoy make up perhaps a Ulta or Sephora gift card would be a great addition to your Holiday wish list.

Another cheaper idea that is a fan favorite is the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm. This is always an easy pick up from Sephora with some of the most popular types being Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Pink sugar, and Hot Cocoa (specifically for the holiday season).

If you always find yourself with a million things in your hands walking around campus because you don’t want to bring your backpack everywhere, look no further than a Belt Bag. A belt bag is a great way to make sure that your hands are always free. There are so many different ones on the market and you can customize the color from a statement with a hot pink one to a more subdued black one. This is such a good practical gift idea.

Another idea to go along with that is a cute handbag. This is great if you are doing something fun with some friends and want something cute to add your essentials into. This can be a super cute one from Marshalls or something a bit more long lasting.

In college it can sometimes be challenging to start healthy habits because you have so much going on. However a journal might be a great way to keep a log of what is on your mind every day or week. This can also greatly help with your mental health going through college.

Something that I am seeing so much around campus are the UGG slippers. The most popular ones are the Women’s Tasman Slipper in the color chestnut. These are super comfortable and are a great addition to a chill class fit.

Another thing that is a great thing for class or the weekend when you have a lot of work to do and want to look a little cute is a matching sweat set. They are becoming a lot more popular this year and are a great way to feel comfortable and put together when you are getting your work done.

One of the top things on my holiday wish list is the white fox hoodies. They are so comfortable and can any college student have enough sweatshirts? My favorite colors in these hoodies are Azure which is a rich blue color with pink lettering, another really pretty one is Blue with a grayish blue color and white lettering.

Something that is also very popular this season are the Air Pod Maxs. On every college campus it can be challenging to have complete silence. There is always someone talking or some loud noise so having noise canceling headphones is always beneficial when it is time to lock in.

Another item that has been super popular in recent years is the Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz. This necklace comes in so many different colors and can really be customizable based on what color you think will suit you best.

With the holiday season almost upon us I hope that this article gives you some ideas of what to add to your wish list this holiday season. Wishing everyone a happy and safe holiday season!