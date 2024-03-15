Small Businesses From Awesome Con’s Artist Alley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Awesome Con is a pop culture convention held in Washington, D.C. While the name may not be the most recoginzable for some, this convention sees around 50,000 attendees each year. Here are some of the small businesses and artists that had booths at this year’s Awesome Con that you should definitely check out.

NOTE: This is NOT a sponsored article, just an appreciation for small businesses!

Starshine designs

If you’re someone who likes gorgeously unique jewelry, you should be shopping with Starshine Designs! All of their pieces are handmade by the owner, who is one of the most approachable, friendly vendors there! You can check this brand out on Instagram @starshine_designs_ Starshine Designs at #AwesomeCon2024 pic.twitter.com/fEgEww8b1E — Brianna Miller (@bri_millerx) March 10, 2024

The kawaii snack

This brand makes candles that smell EXACTLY like what they’re named after and it’s insane. Cereals and cakes are just some of the scents that they make, and that’s not all they were selling, as you can see in the pictures below. The owner of this brand was so so nice and grateful that we were enjoying her products! Give them a follow @thekawaiisnack on Instagram.

Because Science: Circuit breaker labs

Selling art and earrings made from real circuits and semiconductors, Circuit Breaker Labs is the perfect place to get gifts for the science or tech lover in your life. You can find their parent company, Because Science, @becausescience_dc on Instagram. @BecauseXScience at #AwesomeCon2024 pic.twitter.com/uFOSOwPFFM — Brianna Miller (@bri_millerx) March 10, 2024

Jay Saunders Art

The pieces at Jay Saunders Art are unlike anything else, so I’ll let his Instagram bio explain: “I make semi bullet resistant glass, paint it, shoot it with 9mm rounds, 12 gauge slugs or smash it with a hammer.” You can find him and his crazy pieces on Instagram @jaysaundersart

cavagi crafts

As a fan of things that are considered more nerdy, like anime, it can be hard to find nice plushies of your favorite characters, but look no further with Cavagi Crafts! You can find this handmade crochet plushie brand @cavagicrafts on Instagram.

Enderbones art

There are earrings for everyone, even those without piercings, at Enderbones Art! These pieces are not only andmade, but also hand-glittered! To keep up with this shop, whose owner was super sweet, you can find them on basically every platform @enderbonesart.

totes thirsty

Calling all Pedro Pascal fans, this might just be your new favorite brand, like, ever. Totes Thirsty is, believe it or not, a tote bag company with some of Hollywood’s most famous male heartthrobs on them. But for fellow Pedro-lovers, Drew Blank did us an extra favor by making a pillow case with the acto’s beautiful face on it. You can follow the brand’s creator on Instagram @drewblankdotcom in hopes of him making your favorite celebrity into a tote one day, if he hasn’t already.

Arose from the ashes designs

If you’re someone who prefers a more natural or woodsy look, Arose From the Ashes Designs may have your room’s next decoration! Their wood-burned art comes in different colors, shapes and has something for just about every fan out there. To see more of their work, give them a follow @phoenixdiscs on Instagram.

Arose From the Ashes Designs at #AwesomeCon2024 pic.twitter.com/JbSBkfW1oM — Brianna Miller (@bri_millerx) March 10, 2024

Jena_png

So many of us love the idea of or actually having super cute, detailed nails, but either don’t want to sit for them or can’t afford them. Jena_png might be the perfect solution. While @jena_png on Instagram posts all of the nails they make, they also make art prints and stickers.

cdh creations

CDH Creations takes wood craving to a whole new level with their artwork. Anime fans especially should give them a follow on Instagram @cdhcreations to see the incredibly intricate work they do! CDH Creations at #AwesomeCon2024 pic.twitter.com/TGE0ZTQ6Es — Brianna Miller (@bri_millerx) March 10, 2024

Horrible Squirrel Shirts

While walking the con floor, Horrible Squirrel Shirts stands out due to its distinctive booth decor and the humor of its products. All of their shirts are painted with bleach, meaning you never have to worry about the silly little friend(s) on your shirt cracking when you wash it. For more squirrel shennanigans, you can follow them @horriblesquirrel on Instagram.

gumdrop shop

Gumdrop Shop has all of the nerdy drink girlies covered! Their pokemon coasters and cups make the perfect pair and a great addition to any coffee table. You can find them @gumdrop_shop13 on Instagram.

mynth

Mynth is the perfect little brand for thing-lovers! Pins, stickers, scrunchies, and best of all, big and lil guy plushies, Mynth absolutely has something that will fit into your thing collection, if that’s you jam. Go check them our @mynth.shop on Instagram

fullmetal factory

If you’re an anime fan looking for some sleek designs from your favorite shows, Fullmetal Factory has you covered! Whether it’s drinkwear, tops or accessories that you want, @fullmetal_factory on Instagram should definitely be the next place you look for your merch.

the nerdware store

From pins to pottery, The Nerdware Store has so many cute items that would be a great addition to any collection, room, or wardrobe. Their Instagram is @thenerdwarestore, if you want to see more of their products! The Nerdware Store at #AwesomeCon2024 pic.twitter.com/l2eQR6579r — Brianna Miller (@bri_millerx) March 10, 2024

smolivco

Smolivco has one of the most clever business names and some of the cutest crochet plushies ever! You can check this brand out @smolivco on Instagram. Also, if you’re someone who crochets, you should definitely give them a follow, since they sometimes give patterns out for free to do test runs before release!

Teaga