This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like us, you haven’t thought about a costume yet. With a little brainstorming, and some items you probably already have at home, you can create a simple, exciting, and clever costume that will be sure to get you compliments all night long. We have compiled a short list of costumes you can do with your best friend or partner.

Salt and Pepper🧂🖤:

To create this simple yet classic costume, your duo will need just a few items: one white t-shirt and one black t-shirt. These shirts will be the base of your salt-and-pepper costume. Next, gather a black marker, black and white paint, or iron-on decals to personalize the shirts. For the white shirt, you can either print out a large “S” to represent salt or freehand it by drawing or painting the letter in black. On the black shirt, do the same with a large “P” for pepper in white paint or paper. As for the rest of the outfit, your duo can choose to wear coordinating white and black pants/skirts, or you can get creative with any other bottoms that you choose. A gray hat to act as the “shaker” aspect would also be a great addition. Any other accessories that fit the theme are totally up to you – personalization is great!

Cat and Mouse🐱🐭:

For this costume, one person will need a black top and black bottoms. For the tail, you can either make one using rolled-up tin foil, or you can buy one! If you choose to make one yourself you can use black felt to wrap the tin foil to match your outfit! To enhance the cat-like look, you can add ears. You can easily do this by attaching two pieces of felt to a headband. For the finishing touches, use makeup or a non-toxic pen to draw whiskers and a nose. For the mouse, you will need brown or gray bottoms. You can create the tail by using the same method as described for the cat (tin foil and felt). You can add whiskers if desired, along with a fun prop such as a piece of cheese! This can be created using a piece of yellow foam or cardboard.

Dancing Girls Emoji 👯‍♀️:

For this iconic emoji, minimum effort is required to look cute and stylish. Both people can wear the same outfit, making it very easy to match. Start with an all-black outfit containing any articles of your choice (dress, skirt, shirt, pants, etc) paired with black shoes. Then, you will both need a black headband. To create the ears, use cardboard and paint it black, black paper, or any medium accessible to you. Create small rabbit ears and attach them to your headbands. For an extra touch, be sure to recreate the dancer’s pose and capture a photo.

Cookie and Milk🍪🥛:

For the cookie and milk costume, one person will need a brown top and brown pants. To mimic the chocolate chips, use a black marker, black paint, or cut small black circles from black felt. If using felt, you can secure the pieces using glue to resemble chocolate chips scattered on a cookie. You can also cut a circle out of brown fabric to accentuate the cookie. For the milk costume, you will need a white top and white pants, or a white dress. If you want, you can add a blue stripe to represent a milk carton on the shirt or add letters using markers, paint, or felt that spell “MILK.” For an extra touch, you can add a milk carton hat that can easily be made out of cardboard and painted white.

To wrap up, we hope you have found the last-minute costume you’ve been looking for this spooky season. Have a safe and happy Halloween and enjoy your sweet treats!