NYC Holiday Activities for Out-of-State Students

Are you an out-of-state student looking for fun holiday activities to do over Thanksgiving or Winter Break? Here is a compiled list of must-dos to embrace the tourist side of New York City as a student. From shows to markets, you can find a range of prices to suit your needs while still enjoying the bright lights of the city!

Shows

See a Broadway Show

With shows ranging from Disney Classics, like Aladdin, Broadway classics, like Chicago, and new debuts, like The Great Gatsby, there are so many great shows to watch! Depending on what show you want to see, the time, and the popularity of the show, the prices will vary. However, if you are looking to splurge a little and make an event out of it, it will be worth it!

Radio City Christmas Spectacular

The Rockettes are a staple for Christmas and a must-see when going to New York City in the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. From November 8 to January 5, Radio City Music Hall is hosting the Rockettes to celebrate the holidays. The show is around 90 minutes and described to be an enchanting and classy way to spend your day.

The Nutcracker

A classic Christmas tradition for people who love ballet. George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker is returning to the David H. Koch Theater to unleash the Christmas spirit. From November 29 to January 4, the popular ballet will take the stage by storm. Tickets for this performance will range from $134.66-$1181.25; however, prices will vary depending on the day and time you go to the show.

Holiday Markets

Union Square Holiday Market

With 185 booths, NYC’s Union Square Holiday Market is here to deliver gifts, food, and home decor. As the largest Christmas Market in NYC, it brings local artists and businesses to the forefront. The address to the market is University Pl & E 14th St, New York, NY, 10003. On Monday through Friday, the market is open from 11:00am to 8:00pm and open 10:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to secure great gifts for the upcoming Christmas season between the dates of 11/14-12/23.

Chelsea Market

Though the Chelsea Market is open year-round, it is worth exploring in the holiday season. At 75 Ninth Avenue between 15th and 16th street, the market is busy and exciting. It is open everyday from 7:00am-10:00pm. As a vibrant and dynamic neighborhood, it is an iconic food destination that attracts over 6 million every year. Don’t miss out and come explore Chelsea Market!

Bryant Park Winter Village

Next to the New York Public Library Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, the Bryant Park Winter Village is located at 41st Street and 6th Avenue. With a European aesthetic, there is an ice rink, local crafts, artist provisions, and food from all over the world. It is open between the times of 11:00am-8:00pm on Monday through Friday and 10:00am-8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Bryant Park Winter Village continues to bring the holiday spirit on October 25, 2024 to January 5, 2025, so come and join the festivities and indulge in the good food.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on November 28 is rolling back in again! Starting at Central Park West, the Parade kicks off at 8:30am and ends around 12:00pm at 6th avenue between West 34th & West 38th Street, though this area is restricted viewing. There is the option to be a dedicated observer and show up around 6:00am to snag a good seat, but if you want a chill and fun time, you can show up anywhere along the route to watch the floats go by.

We hope you have a fun trip to NYC!