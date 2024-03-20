My Favorite Songs on ‘Eternal Sunshine’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As someone who has been an Ari fan since her Cat Valentine days, I’m always excited when she releases new music. I was especially excited for ‘Eternal Sunshine’ because she hasn’t dropped an album since ‘Positions’ – which was three and a half years ago. Since this album has been a long time coming, here are my favorite tracks that are on repeat.

yes, and?

I’ve been obsessed with ‘yes, and?’ since Ari dropped it as a single in January. The upbeat vibe of the song goes perfectly with the message she’s singing in the lyrics. She’s telling everyone that she knows the things being said about her and she doesn’t care. My favorite lyric is definitely “don’t comment on my body, do not reply”. She got on the mic and told the media to mind their business and stay out of hers.

2. don’t wanna break up again

Grande’s vocals are angelic on this catchy song. She tells her side of the story with her ex husband Dalton Gomez and didn’t hold back. She sings, “I take my time to self- sooth. I’m too much for you” which indicates that her needs weren’t being met in the relationship. I find it admirable how vulnerable she got on the track singing about what she went through and how the two came to a mutual agreement to split.

3. supernatural

The background vocals in ‘supernatural’ truly give the song a supernatural sound. The track is a classic Ariana suggestive- love song. She’s singing about the out of world feelings she felt in the beginning of her current relationship with Ethan Slater.

4. bye

‘bye’ is Grande’s way of letting go of her relationship with Gomez. The upbeat pop song gives a careless and empowered energy to the lyrics. She sings, “I’m stronger than I think” indicating that she’s moving on from the relationship and healing. I think the entire album gives this same sense of healing and entering a new era.

5. true story

The beat of ‘true story’ along with Grande’s vocals are what captured me on this song. The song is about the negative image of Ariana that the media has painted. Ariana sings, “I’ll be the one you love to hate”. She’s owning all the negativity she’s had to deal with and saying she’ll play the game. She’s taking power instead of letting the hate and comments from the media have power over her.

6. we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Grande’s vocals in this song are so beautiful and the message is deep. She’s singing about her relationship with the media and how heavily she’s been hated on recently. She battles with speaking up for herself and feeling misunderstood. “Me and my truth, we sit in silence”. Ariana sings, “wait until you like me again” in regard to winning the media and her fans over again.