Makeup Essentials for the Warm Weather

Through my many years of wearing makeup and consuming makeup media on the daily, I have found that makeup changes with the seasons. A lot of people tend to wear more matte makeup in the colder months and more dewy makeup in the hotter months. With the warm weather just around the corner, I thought I would talk about the makeup products that I will definitely be using this Spring and Summer!

In no particular order…

1. Pixi’s “On-the-Go” Cream Stick Blush

I was recently gifted this product by a friend and I love it. It is the perfect cream blush for a natural makeup look. However, you can build it up to the desired pigment you are looking for. My favorite thing about it is that it is super glowy and radiant on the skin. The application process (which could be compared to a stick of deodorant) perfectly hugs the cheekbones to easily apply the product. I prefer to blend it out with my fingers, but it can easily be blended with a makeup sponge or dense blending brush. This blush lasts all day, so I imagine it will be perfect for a hot summer day.

2. Anastasia’s Clear Brow Freeze Gel

This brow gel (which is a combination of a common clear gel and Anastasia’s Freeze gel) holds my brows in place ALL day. The dual sided applicator allows you to brush the product through your brows and then lay them down and shape them. I have found that this product does not leave flakes of dried gel in the brows, leading to perfect looking brows. I highly recommend this product for anyone, no matter if you prefer a “soap brow” look, a more structured brow, or anything in between. This will definitely be an essential of mine this summer to ensure my brows stay put in the hot climate.

3. Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

Yes… I am including another blush. I just can’t help myself. This blush, which recently launched at the end of March, is unlike any product I have tried. I was never one to like a luminous blush as I always found that they were too glittery. This blush provides a “glow from within” look that I am absolutely in love with. It makes my dry skin look hydrated and glowy, which is definitely a look I want to continue having in the summer! It has very fine glitter, but it mostly shows as described- luminous. This blush provides the pop of color I love on my face and gives me a highlighted look all in one product. I could not recommend this more!

4. Elf’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Not only is this product under ten dollars, but it also performs as if it was five times the price. When I first tried this product, I was unsure if I liked it or not. But after using it for a little while, I am absolutely in love with it. On the lips, it feels like a lip balm (could be compared to Aquaphor) but it looks insanely shiny. There are multiple shades, each with a great color payoff (but they also have a clear shade). I have found that I can easily wear the shade “Rose Envy” on its own or paired with my favorite lip liner. It is versatile in that I can use it with no makeup, or a full face. It is extremely moisturizing and I do not feel the constant need to reapply it. It is more long lasting than any other lip oil I have tried. The larger than average applicator also allows for easy application.

These products will absolutely be staples in my everyday makeup routine this upcoming Spring and Summer!