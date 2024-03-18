This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Spring Break is a notorious time for college students to go on trips and travel to popular beach spots, but not everyone can afford to go on these expensive vacations. If you need a way to make the most of your break without the travel, we’ve compiled some ways to make the most of your own “staycation” right here on Long Island.

Treat Yourself to Something Sweet

There are so many great places to indulge in desserts and other sweet snacks on the island. Enjoy some chain stores like Ralph’s Italian Ices, Carvel ice cream or Insomnia cookies. Want to visit a local shop? Here are a few well-reviewed spots that you might enjoy.

North Fork Doughnut Company: Mattituck, Bay Shore and Massapequa Park, NY

Sweet Charlie’s: New Hyde Park, NY

Spoons Ice Cream & Cereal Bar: Seaford, NY

Premiere Pastry Shop: Stony Brook, NY

LaCarraia: East Meadow, NY

Sweeties Candy Cottage: Huntington, NY

Go See a Show

What better time to support the local theaters? Here are some shows running across Long Island this month

CM Performing Arts Center: Oakdale, NY – Joeseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (March 16-April 6)

Cultural Arts Playhouse: Syosset, NY- Something Rotten (March 16- April 14)

Cultural Arts Playhouse Merrick: Merrick NY- Wild Party (March 2- March 24)

Gateway Playhouse: Bellport, NY- In the Heights (March 15- April 14)

John W. Engeman Theater at Northport: Northport, NY- Jersey Boys (March 14- May 26)

Visit Some Landmarks

Get your tourist on, even if you’re Long Island born and raised, and go sightseeing across the island. Want to learn something new? Visit a museum or historic site such as Old Bethpage’s Village Restoration, the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay or Old Westbury Gardens. Another way to get your exploring in is by visiting the lighthouses Long Island is known for, like the ones in Montauk, Fire Island and Southold.

Get your Game on

Grab some friends and take them out for some fun. Here are some activities you keep you busy over break.

Test your intelligence and skill with one of the many escape room locations on the island.

Great Escape: Queens, NY Escape the Room Long Island: St James, NY

Just Escape: Massapequa, NY. Escape Zone LI Riverhead: Riverhead, NY

Spend the day at an arcade to use retro game consoles, take on some ski-ball or play some pinball.

Up One: Queens, NY Game On Retro Arcade: Lake Grove NY

Xplore: Commack, NY

Want to take a more competitive route? Challenge your friends to some laser tag.

Area 53: Brooklyn, NY Kynytyx: Bellport, NY

Laser Bounce Family Fun Center: Levittown, NY

If you’re looking to have some fun in the fresh air, a minigolf day is the perfect way.

Sayville Falls Mini Golf: Sayville, NY Alley Pond Golf Center: Queens, NY

Heartland Golf Park: Brentwood, NY Tick Tock Miniature Golf: Greenport, NY