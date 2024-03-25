This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Voting is one of the most important parts of a democracy. As an out-of-state college student, it can be tricky to learn how to vote in your state when you can’t physically be there to vote. That’s where the skills of an envelope, a form and a stamp come into play.

To start, go to https://www.nass.org/can-i-vote/absentee-early-voting and select your state. This will allow you to find the absentee ballot request form. You’ll need information about where you live (in-state and out), your social security number (go ahead and pull up your mom’s number to ask her what it is) and the reason you’re requesting the ballot!

2. Once you get to the correct site and find the absentee ballot, download it to your computer and print it! Depending on the state, the request can be sent through email. Be sure to check your state’s rules as it is heavily important to follow their directions. Typically they want it mailed in so you have to physically sign the form which further verifies that you are a real person.

3. Once you have everything filled out, now is the time to mail it! The address you need to send it to is your election commission’s office, Board of Elections or whatever official election place is within your home state. Once they receive your absentee ballot request, they should send your ballot fairly quickly.

4. Now, it’s crunch time. Once you receive your ballot, find a place to fill it out! Remember to research the candidates beforehand so you can make an informed choice on who you want to decide the rules/laws of the future! This isn’t the time to go into something blind as the candidate who wins will be representing you and your town, state or our country as a leader.

5. Be sure to send in your ballot soon after you complete filling it out! Usually, it’s good to have it in at least a week before Election Day, but that doesn’t account for the time it takes to mail it. Be sure to double-check the instructions and that everything is perfect!

After all that hard work of being an absentee voter, be sure to treat yourself! Go do something fun and relaxing! It’ll be a minute until you need to repeat this process, just be sure to keep an eye on the deadlines! It’s important to keep the deadlines in your phone or planner to keep track and make sure your vote is accounted for. Happy voting!