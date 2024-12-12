The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The holiday season is the perfect time of year to treat yourself! What better way to do that than to head over to the nail salon and get some fun festive nails that make you feel beautiful? Here is a list of some of the cutest holiday nail trends this year that will leave you with plenty of inspiration when you make your next nail appointment!

Design #1:

The most stressful part about going to get your nails done can be deciding what nail design you want to go with. With the endless amount of inspirational photos on Pinterest and the wide variety of colors at the salon, it can be hard to make your final choice. But this article is here to help you!

The first holiday nail art is a classic red French tip nail with a small Santa hat accent! This design is perfect for those who want a simple design that isn’t too out there but still wants a bit of festivity on their nails! You could spice the design up and get some glitter or alternate green and red nails if you love this design but want something extra. This art is perfect for a simple yet effective holiday nail!

Design #2:

Moving onto the next beautiful holiday nail art inspiration, we have another simpler design, however, it is so shiny and festive! This design is a white French tip with red present bows, but what makes it so shiny is the chrome powder that was layered on top of the polish. Chrome is such an easy addition to nail art when you want to add some shine to your design. Especially for the holiday season, some extra glitter never hurt anyone! Bows are so in right now, so why not add some adorable red ones to your Christmas nail art this holiday season?

Design #3:

Next, it is less a holiday-themed nail set but more of a winter vibes nail set. This set consists of classic white French tips again with a mix of elegant snowflake nails for anyone who wants a more classy holiday nail look. This nail art has a festive nature to it but is not as bright as the other options listed so far with the bright reds! This is also a great option for a nail design at the beginning of January, when it is starting to snow a bit more and you want something winter-themed! A classy, simple option to keep in mind this holiday and winter season!

Design #4:

Lastly, you can never forget about a nice forest green around the holiday season. This nail set is one of my personal favorites, as you can never go wrong with a dark green nail set. To add a little bit of festivity to this nail set, you can add a little Christmas tree design to a nail and make it pop with a sparkly gold star. This design is again simple but still includes the perfect amount of shine and color to make it a great option for a holiday nail set this year!

Now that you have a range of different nail designs to choose from this season, there should be no stress when it comes to going into the nail salon and treating yourself to a much-deserved self-care day. You can go simple or you can go colorful, but as long as you’re getting into the holiday spirit somehow, that’s all that matters!