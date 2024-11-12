This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

With costumes like vending machines and captain underpants, this Halloween was littered with creative and unique costume choices, however, like always there were a couple trends that stood out among the crowd. This article will give you a recap on what costumes were popular for Halloween 2024.

“The Cheetah/Leopard”

The most popular costume by far this Halloween was “the cheetah/leopard”. With cheetah and leopard print trending in fashion at the moment, it wasn’t a surprise to see the streets and feeds full of the sleek pattern. Many people also had similar makeup looks, with tutorials trending on TikTok. A portion of the people that dressed up in cheetah print had also taken it a step further wearing a party hat, as a fun nod to the term “party animal”. This costume was perfect to do in groups or solo, making it all the more popular.

“The Mermaid”

Coming in second for the most popular costume of 2024 was “the mermaid”. This costume allowed people to have more artistic choice when creating their looks. Whether they were layering pearls, different textured fabrics, or netting, every costume composition was able to look a bit different while still being a top trending costume for this year. This mermaid costume also has the possibility of turning into a trending couples costume with a sailor by their side for Halloween 2025.

“Alice in Wonderland”

The next costume that was seen in many groups was “Alice in Wonderland”. This costume has been known to come back every year without fail due to the fun costumes that can be created using each of the characters unique characteristics and aesthetics. This Halloween, however, “Alice in Wonderland” had risen to a higher popularity. One thing that stood out this year, which had been different from past Halloweens, was that many people had chosen to do the costume as a duo costume, being Alice and The Queen of Hearts or Alice and The White Rabbit for example. Next year “Alice in Wonderland” trios might rise to the stage.

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”

A huge costume trend this year for boys and girls alike was “Alvin and the Chipmunks”. With their individual colors, Simon’s glasses, and Alvin’s “A” cutout on his shirt, it was hard to go wrong with this costume. Many people had fun figuring out who would be which chipmunk. If an “Alvin and the Chipmunks” group costume was posted on social media, viewers would make it known in the comments if they agreed with your casting choices or not. Their fellow chipmunks, “the chipettes” also made an appearance this Halloween with their sparkly dresses and skirts correlating with their individual colors as well.

“Princesses”

Princesses were the next big costume this Halloween. With an abundance of corsets, these group costumes were seen all over social media. This costume however, got some backlash from people attacking the unoriginality of the costume as well as the simplicity of each princess. Nonetheless, this costume allowed for big groups to dress up together while still each adopting small characteristics of their individual princesses we all know so well.

“Cowboy”

A costume that was seen across many men dressing up for Halloween this year was any variation of what one might call a “cowboy”. Whether it was Woody from Toy Story, Rob from Love Island, Glen Powell from Twisters, or just an average cowboy, as long as the boys had a hat and pants, they were good to go.

“Cop and Prisoner”

The last costume that came up on top this Halloween was the couples costume, “cop and prisoner”. This costume was seen across many couples’ feeds, with many girls being the cops and many boys being the prisoners in their bright orange jumpsuits.

One very honorable mention that stuck out over many crowds this Halloween was “The Lorax”. With the orange bodysuit, face paint, and fluffy mustache and eyebrows, this costume is the true winner of Halloween 2024.

Hope you all had a great Halloween!