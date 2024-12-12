This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the holiday season approaches, it can be overwhelming to think of gift ideas for all those whom you love. Here is a curated list of all hair products perfect for individuals trying to grow, strengthen and shine their lovely locks:

Aluram Shampoo and Conditioner:

Aluram is a hair care company that strives to create clean products famously with coconut oil. They sell shampoos and conditioners for all hair types – fine, thick, curly and flat. Each product is gluten, sulfate and paraben free, ensuring the formulas are free from harmful substances. Alarum Beauty states,

“Rich with Oleic and Omega Fatty Acids, Marula promotes moisture and hydration while also providing a protective layer of nutrients and antioxidants.”

Marula oil is present in each shampoo and conditioner bottle.

IGK Good Behavior Spray

This spirulina protein smoothing spray is a keratin-like treatment with 24-hour frizz control and 450 degrees fahrenheit heat protectant. On damp hair, the product delivers sleek, shining results after blow drying. The spray is leaping bunny certified, gluten free and vegan. The spray can also be used on dry hair as a normal heat protectant.

Color Wow Dream Coat

Color Wow Dream Coat masterfully prevents frizz in all hair types. The product lasts for at least three washes to prevent crazy humidity hair even on the worst days. The supernatural spray shapes hair texture when activated by heat. The product is credited as Allure’s Best of Beauty winner, InStyle Best Beauty Buy, and the O. Magazine’s Fall Beauty O-Wards with a market value of just $28.00.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil blew up on Tiktok not long ago, and for a good reason. The product is infused with biotin to encourage healthy hair growth. Working best as a hair mask before wash day, the oil helps nourish the hair and scalp, as well as battle split ends. As mentioned by Mielle Organics,

“Our Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Oil is a nutrient-rich, intensive formula meant to help you address your hair concerns.”

The $7.00 oil is credited as one of Cosmopolitan’s best beauty products of 2024.

Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Amika’s Dry Shampoo refreshens roots with a voluminous style. Since it doesn’t leave white residue, the dry shampoo is perfect for a morning touch-up whereas most dry shampoos usually need to sit and absorb into the hair overnight. It is a talc-free product that absorbs moisture and reduces hair odor. Key ingredients include rice starch and sea buckthorn, which contain hair stimulating vitamins.

Hair care is the perfect gift for the holidays as gift receivers are beginning to create their new year resolutions. Healthy hair habits are essential to a healthy lifestyle. Hair care products fit seamlessly into a stocking and never leave individuals disappointed, so be sure to gift one this season!