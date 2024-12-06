Gift Ideas For The Friend That Has Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

We all have that one friend who seems to have all that they need. The friend that never knows what they want for Christmas or their birthday because they buy what they want when they want it. This makes it a little more stressful when it comes to finding a gift for them. Luckily, we’ve made a list with some ideas so you can nail your gift-giving every time, even when it comes to the friend that has everything.

Something sentimental

A good way to ensure your friend will love your gift is by making it personal to your friendship. Write them a Christmas card telling them how much you appreciate them. Get them an ornament or keychain that reminds you of them. Find something that tailors to your favorite inside jokes and is sure to make them laugh when unwrapping it. Whatever you choose, this type of present shows you cherish your friendship and ensures your friend will love it.

Subscriptions or Memberships

Get them something they can enjoy all year by getting them a year-long subscription or membership. Get them a monthly box full of goodies that they can look forward to. Are they always talking about wanting to try a new streaming service? Let them discover new shows and movies all year long. Do they love shopping until they drop? A membership to Amazon Prime will help them gain deals and faster shipping with every excessive online haul. Whether it’s giving them a new service to discover, or just helping them save money by covering a subscription they already have, these gifts are truly ones that keep on giving all year round.

Get Crafty

Have some artistic ability? Show it off and make your friend a gift that’s truly one of a kind. Collect your favorite photos of your friends and create a scrapbook that highlights your fondest memories from the past year. Paint them a picture of their pet or favorite hangout spot. Embroider a crewneck or tote bag with their favorite song lyrics. The possibilities are endless and even if you aren’t a world-renowned artist, by putting that much effort in you are reflecting how much you care about them. Additionally, every time they see, wear or use what you made them, they’ll think of you.

Experiences

A perfect way to appeal to someone with a lot of things is with experiences. Get them tickets to a concert, comedy show or theater production to see their favorite performers. Sign up for a pottery class, take them to their favorite restaurant or take advantage of a free local event you think they’d enjoy. For your more adventurous friend, take them on a hike, go zip-lining or take them on a road trip to visit somewhere they’ve never been. Whatever you choose, these gifts are sure to please and create memories you’ll treasure forever.

Practical makes Perfect

A practical gift has greater power than you may think. These kinds of gifts are useful, while also having the potential to be exciting and thoughtful. Have a friend who is juggling everything under the sun and needs help keeping track of their various events? A nice planner or calendar could be just what they need. Get that one friend the thing they keep meaning to get for themselves but never do. These gifts don’t have to be boring either, they can easily be tailored to your friend’s unique style and interests by looking for these items in their favorite colors or patterns. By gifting them something practical, you make their lives that much easier and who wouldn’t love a gift like that?

Have fun shopping!