Fall Back To School Fashion: Trendy Looks To Ace The Semester In Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the new school year kicks off, many students are on the lookout for some fresh outfit choices. Fall is the perfect season to seamlessly blend comfort with stylish attire, creating outfits that are both practical and trendy. College is the best time for personal expression, and dressing in a way that reflects your unique style while prioritizing comfort can make all the difference in how you approach your daily routines and schoolwork.

Whether you’re walking to the library for a study session or meeting friends for coffee, fall back to school fashion allows for endless creativity with layering, textures and accessories. Now is the perfect time to experiment with different styles, fall colors, and trends that make you feel confident, empowered, and ready to take on the new academic year. Here’s your ultimate fall back to school outfit guide to help you look and feel your best!

#1: cardigans

Button-up cardigans are the perfect fall staple. They’re ideal for layering and adding a cozy touch to any outfit. Cardigans could be buttoned up for a more studious and put-together look, or they could be left open over a fitted top for relaxed, casual vibe. Bold colored or funky patterns can add an adorable pop of personality to your fall wardrobe. Pair with jeans, a skirt, or some tailored pants, and finish the look off with your preferred school bag for a stylish and practical ensemble.

#2: Loose-fit pants

Loose-fit pants bring a relaxed and casual element to your wardrobe, and striped designs are especially on-trend this season. On days when comfort is a priority, these fashionable pants are a great choice. Complete this look with a cozy sweater and some Uggs for a chic and cozy fall outfit to wear to class. Accessorize with simple jewelery like small hoop earrings or a long necklace, and add a crossbody bag or tote to keep your everyday essentials in while you navigate your busy day. Whether you’re rushing to an early lecture or going to a club meeting, these pants will keep you looking on trend without sacrificing comfort.

#3: Matching set

Matching loungewear sets are another excellent choice for staying cozy during classes. They’re perfect for quickly getting dressed on chilly fall mornings. Brands like White Fox, Edikted, Gap and Target offer great options with various fun colors and cozy fabrics for you to choose from. The fit could range from baggy and oversized or a more flattering fitted look. Complete your look with clogs or Ugg moccasins for added comfort and a touch of fall flair. In addition you could add a neutral colored puffer vest or a beanie as the fall days begin to get colder.

Have fun shopping and enjoy expressing your cozy fall style this semester!