Everything You Missed On The First 3 Episodes Of The Bachelor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Season 28 of The Bachelor returned to ABC on January 22. Joey Graziadei is this season’s bachelor, who is looking for his shot at love after being runner-up on last season of The Bachelorette.

This season of The Bachelor has been getting a lot of attention – have you seen Joey?! Here’s everything you’ve missed!

Episode One:

The season premiere began with a sneak preview to this season’s proposal. Joey is seen in tears as a car drives away. This intro immediately had fans on the edge of their seats for this season.

After the flash-forward, it was time for viewers to meet the 32 ladies who would be competing to win Joey’s heart this season! The ladies pulled out all of the stops for their first impressions by having grand entrances, telling silly puns, and even bringing gifts for Joey.

After Joey met all of the ladies, it was time for the first cocktail party of the season. As Joey began his one-on-one time with the girls, the drama was already beginning in the house between the ladies.

Jess, one of this season’s drama starters, was the first lady to get a kiss from Joey – and she made sure all of the other girls in the house were aware of this. Taylor quickly shared how Jess’ ‘announcement’ was “very disrespectful and awkward.”

To make sure that she had the First Impression Rose in the bag, and to get back at Taylor, Jess decided to interrupt Joey and Taylor’s one-on-one time. Jess asked Taylor if she could “steal him for a quick sec,” and promised Taylor another minute – and then awkwardly watched the two of them a few feet away.

Back in the house, Allison and Lauren decide to address “the elephant in the room” by revealing to the rest of the girls that they are sisters. This led to the other girls whispering under their breath, “there is, in fact, no elephant in the room.”

I like the sisters lololol they’re funny#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/n2gg0mbNIK — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) January 23, 2024

Lauren then has her one-on-one with Joey, but doesn’t get a kiss. But you know who does? Her little sister Allison. Lauren is not happy about this, and interrupts Joey and her sister’s conversation. The girls then reveal to Joey that they’re sisters. Joey shares he “kinda put that together.”

One of the girls, Lea, was an audience member for a Bachelorette televised event over the summer and received a special card to be used once she was on The Bachelor. Lea opens the card and it reads, “the power to steal a one-on-one date from someone else at any time before hometowns.” Knowing she has this power, makes Lea emotional because she can’t imagine stealing someone’s one-on-one. Lea sits down with Joey and shares her concerns, and Joey reassures her that it “speaks a lot about your character.” Once Lea returns to the girls, she shares what the card says and throws it in the fireplace so that no one can get hurt. Joey ultimately gives the First Impression Rose to Lea for her character.

It is then time for the first rose ceremony of the season. Ultimately, Joey sends home 10 women.

Episode Two:

The episode begins with a flash-forward of Lauren talking with Joey, and she’s obviously in a bad mood. We find out more about this situation later on in the episode.

Moving to “present” time, we have our first group date of the season. Rachel, Taylor, Kelsey T, Lexi, Evalin, Erika, Maria, Lauren, and Jess are instructed to pick and wear a wedding gown for the group date. For the group date, the women will attend a wedding “reception” and play wedding-themed games to compete for alone time with Joey.

This photo needs to be in a museum #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NjRCJEJE7w — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) January 30, 2024

The first game was musical chairs, which resulted in Evalin literally jumping over the table to sit next to Joey. Unfortunately, another girl still beat her to the seat. Joey spends time with each of the women – which results in Jess getting another kiss. However, it was Rachel who earned the slow dance with Joey!

The way Joey is looking at this woman… truly a gaze play king. 🥺😩#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/WiIDlb32je — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) January 30, 2024

During the cocktail party, Lauren gets some alone time with Joey to share why she was acting off during the group date. Joey then comforts Lauren as she shares that the group date was really emotional for her since she recently lost her dad and knows he won’t be present at her own wedding.

Meanwhile, Jess shares that she’s upset that people were talking bad about her on the group date. Taylor knows it’s her that Jess is shading, and shares, “I’m just being honest.” To make things messier, Joey ultimately gives the date rose to Jess. Yikes!

The first one-on-one date of the season went to Daisy! The pair took a helicopter ride to the Beach Life Festival. Daisy fears that she won’t be able to hear Joey at the festival due to her cochlear implant. Daisy had no reason to fear, as the pair had a romantic time dancing together at the festival. At dinner, Daisy shares her health journey with Joey.

The second group date of the night was “Bachelor Bootcamp,” which included Kelsey A, Chrissa, Autumn, Jenn, Madina, Allison, Edwina, Katelyn, Marlena, and Starr. The group had to flip tires, and do push-ups and burpees before the main event – a paintball tournament. The girls played a capture the flag-like paintball game where Edwina was easily the MVP. Her efforts did not go unnoticed as Joey gave her the date rose.

Edwina ABSOLUTELY deserved the extra time I’m happy for her 🥰🥰#TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/37CkLe34ys — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) January 30, 2024

Meanwhile, a situation arises in the house – which ultimately begins a chain of dramatic events this season. Madina shares that being 31, and the oldest in the house, is stressing her out. Maria, who is 29, tells other women that she doesn’t understand Madina’s feelings – and Sydney overhears and runs back to Madina.

The next day, Taylor tells Maria that Madina’s feelings were hurt. Maria then gets annoyed that someone went behind her back and told Madina what she said. Maria tries to confront Madina at the cocktail party, angrily, but Madina sends her away so she can have some time with Joey.

Lauren wants to spend time with Joey, especially since she wasn’t herself at the group date. She becomes frustrated and ultimately decides she is going to leave. Lauren tells Joey she is leaving and says her goodbyes.

At the rose ceremony, Joey says goodbye to three more women – one of them being Taylor.

Episode Three:

The first group date this week included Edwina, Kelsey A, Lexi, Allison, Madina, Chrissa, Lea, Sydney, and Maria. The women compete in a Mrs. Right Pageant with Joey and four ladies from The Golden Bachelor as judges. For the first competition, the women had to create and model an outfit.

The women then had to show off their talents. Sydney hyped up her talent, just for her to yell an awkward cheerleading routine to the silent crowd. For Lexi’s talent, she explained that she “is the world’s best kisser,” and of course she had to put these skills to use on Joey. Spoiler alert: the other women did not like this talent. Joey ultimately names Lexi the winner of the pageant.

So kissing isn't a talent but apparently this is? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xPcjNPCJ1G — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) February 6, 2024

At the cocktail hour, the women are upset about Lexi winning the pageant. Maria shares her frustration and disappointment with Joey. Madina then meets with Joey and shares her concerns about her age, as well as the fact that she feels she’s getting “bullied” for her feelings. Joey asks her to share who made me feel bullied, and she declines.

Joey gives the date rose to Kelsey A. Joey then explains to the women that he doesn’t like that the word “bully” is being used, and then leaves. Maria is confused, and Madina shares that it was her who told Joey about the bullying. Maria and Madina then rehash last week’s drama in front of the women, and guess who got involved again? Sydney. Sydney shares that “she felt bullied as well.” This leads to a fight between Maria and Sydney, resulting in Sydney walking out for some fresh air.

“Right now my brain is completely occupied by Maria” YES SYDNEY WE’VE NOTICED #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1WIyl2KJvy — ShesAllBach (@ShesAllBach) February 13, 2024

Joey and Jenn then have a surfing one-on-one date. The second group date which includes Katelyn, Autumn, Rachel, Daisy, Evalin, Kelsey T, Starr, and Jess meet Joey on the tennis court. The women play a match of tennis wearing silly outfits. The date rose went to Katelyn.

Joey decides to have a pool party before the rose ceremony instead of a cocktail party. Sydney decides to use her alone time with Joey to inform him about the Maria situation, saying she was “verbally attacked.” Joey then has to confront Maria on the allegations.

Maria and Sydney ended up stealing Joey for the whole pool party, not allowing him to have any alone time with the other ladies. At the rose ceremony, Joey sent home three more women.

The next week was a two-night event trip to Malta! If you were hoping the Maria-Sydney drama disappeared the next week, not even close!