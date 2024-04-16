This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

With Earth day being on the 22nd of this month, attention needs to be brought to the environment and ways to preserve it. There are countless issues adding to the climate crisis and destruction of the environment daily. In honor of Earth Day, here are a few easy ways to be eco-friendly in your day-to-day life.

Recycling

Recycling materials like plastic, cans, and paper can help prevent pollution and reduce waste sent to landfills. When finishing a drink from a plastic bottle or disposing of a box your package came in, be sure to separate these materials from normal garbage. Keep separate recycling bins in your home to make the process easier.

Save Water

Water is a natural resource that should be preserved when possible. Because water is a daily necessity, do not overuse it when unnecessary. Do not leave water running when brushing your teeth or washing dishes. Try to avoid water running for an extended period of time.

Walk or Bike Instead of Driving

Walking or biking places opposed to driving has many benefits. Cars emit carbon dioxide which pollutes the air and causes climate change. Avoiding driving means less harmful greenhouse gases are released. Walking or bike riding not only mean less greenhouse gases being emitted but also mean exercise for your body. Walking and riding a bike are both practices that benefit your health as well as the health of the environment.

Save Electricity

Reducing your use of electricity saves energy which helps the environment. In order to do this, turn lights off when leaving a room, don’t leave appliances plugged in, try not to use lights when there is sunlight, turn off your air conditioning, and choosing energy efficient appliances. These small changes to your day to day routine make a huge difference in energy conservation for the environment.

Use Reusable Products

Whether it be bags, towels, or dishes, try to use reusable products to limit the amount of waste produced on a day to day basis. Reuse tote bags for groceries instead of using plastic ones. Use and wash reusable silverware, plates, bowls, and cups opposed to disposable paper or plastic ones. Keep a hand towel in your bathroom to dry your hands instead of using paper towels after each wash. These are just a few of many reusable products that can be used to reduce waste and get the full use of a product.

These are just a few of many ways people can work to protect the environment. Remember to always be conscience when making decisions that may have a poor effect on our Earth. Let’s work to protect the planet we live on.