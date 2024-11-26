Dancing With The Stars Semifinals Recap!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The Dancing With The Stars season 33 finale is just hours away! As we eagerly wait to see who will win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, let’s catch you up on everything you missed during Tuesday, November 19th’s semifinals so you’re ready for tonight!

Last week’s episode had each of the remaining five couples dance two full dances – one Ballroom style and one Latin style.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong were the first couple on the floor with their Salsa to “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé. In her pre-recorded package, Kinney shared that she was feeling more pressure now that she was in the semifinals. Armstrong knew the perfect way to relieve his partner’s stress – bring her to a Salsa bar to practice. Armstrong’s plan helped Kinney’s confidence shine on the dancefloor, and the couple earned 29 out of 30 points. Despite the praise, judge Derek Hough did point out that the dance seemed more like a Cha Cha to him than a Salsa.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were next with their Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78. In his pre-recorded package, Graziadei explained that no male bachelor has ever made it to the DWTS finale – and he wants to be the first. Graziadei clearly didn’t come to play with his Foxtrot, and earned himself a perfect score.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten then danced a Paso Doble to “Unholy (Orchestral Version)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. In her pre-recorded package, Maher explained that she wanted to prove this week that she is meant to be in the semifinals. Maher gave the routine her all and earned herself a 28. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba even reassured Maher, “Don’t you ever doubt your right to be here in the semifinals.”

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson were next on the dance floor with their Viennese Waltz to “Gravity” by John Mayer. The couple’s graceful routine earned 27 out of 30 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold closed out the first round of dances with their Cha Cha to “Bailar” by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo. In his pre-recorded package, Nedoroscik explained that “feeling sexy isn’t really my thing.” Nedoroscik still put his best foot forward, even though the routine did lack confidence. The routine earned the couple 25 out of 30 points.

Kinney and Armstrong began the second round of dances with their Foxtrot to “Too Sweet” by Hozier. Although it was a personal favorite dance of the night, there was an awkward moment that came with the routine. When Kinney and Armstrong got their comments from the judges, Inaba explained that she caught Kinney’s foot leave the ground twice. Inaba then added that she spoke to Kinney and Armstrong about this earlier in the season – she did not, she spoke to Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber. You can tell Kinney and Armstrong’s confusion and shock from the comment, and Hough breaks the ice by sharing, “I really feel like Brandon, that you have really grown this season.”

Graziadei and Johnson were next with their Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney. Graziadei once again shared his motivation for making it to the finale in his pre-recorded package. The routine earned the couple 28 points.

Maher and Bersten then danced a Viennese Waltz to “golden hour” by JVKE. Maher shared in her pre-recorded package how special her time with Bersten has been and how amazing this experience has been so far. The couple danced a beautiful routine which earned them 29 points.

Amendola and Carson were next with their Salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. This routine was personally a least favorite of the night, due to the fact that it felt like Amendola wasn’t dancing much, and was only lifting and supporting Carson as she danced around him. It seems the judges didn’t feel the same way, and gave the couple 27 points.

Nedoroscik and Arnold then had the last dance of the night with their Tango to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap. What made this dance impressive was that during the routine, Nedoroscik’s glasses got messed up on his face, and ultimately came off. Despite this unexpected malfunction affecting his vision, Nedoroscik and Arnold made it through and earned 28 points.

After Nedoroscik and Arnold received their scores, co-host Julianne Hough danced a surprise routine that even had the pros and celebrities in the sky box shocked!

The semifinals surprises didn’t end there. It was now time for the final elimination of the season – an elimination that determined who gets to dance in tonight’s season finale.

Co-hosts Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough announced Kinney and Armstrong, Graziadei and Johnson, and Amendola and Carson were safe and would be dancing in the finale. This then left Nedoroscik and Arnold and Maher and Bersten as the bottom two couples. After a suspenseful wait, it was then revealed that like last season, no one was going home and each of the five couples would be dancing in the finale!

The DWTS season finale airs tonight, November 26th at 8pm! The three-hour finale is sure to be action packed – so make sure you tune in! Last week’s semifinals broke the show’s all-time record of most viewers and votes in one episode, so it’ll be exciting to see if any records are broken tonight as well.

Who are you hoping takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?