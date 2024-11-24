The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The holiday season is the perfect time to unwind and immerse yourself in a new book. With the festive and cozy atmosphere of the season, a good book is sure to enhance this time of year. Whether you’re into rom-coms, mystery thrillers or something in-between, this curated holiday book list has something to captivate every reader.

Under The Mistletoe Collection

First up is Amazon’s Under The Mistletoe Collection. This includes five short, holiday books that are sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

Cruel Winter With You- Ali Hazelwood This lighthearted romance story follows two childhood friends who are unexpectedly reunited when a winter storm leaves them snowed in together. Perfect for curling up with a blanket and a warm drink, this book is filled with heartfelt moments and nostalgic charm. You can purchase this book here. Merry Ever After- Tessa Bailey This Christmas romance is the next book to The Mistletoe Collection and follows two unlikely opposites—Evie, a single mother working at a thrift store, and Luke, a farmer. Once their paths cross, it sparks an unexpected romance during the holiday season. This story is perfect for a quick, festive read and can be purchased here. All By My Elf- Olivia Dade The next romance in The Mistletoe Collection follows two adjunct professors who are secretly in love with each other. When a blizzard forces them to be stranded together, their hidden feelings come to the surface. This quick read can be purchased here. Merriment and Mayhem- Alexandria Bellefleur The next holiday romance in The Mistletoe Collection follows firefighter Griffin Brantley after he rescues Everleigh Dangerfield from a holiday baking disaster. In this meet-cute/damsel-in-distress story, the two navigate their chemistry for each other during the Christmas season. This read can be purchased here. Only Santa's In The Building- Alexis Daria The last holiday romance in The Mistletoe Collection is a follows Evie Cruz, a comic book artist who has been secretly crushing on her upstairs neighbor in their apartment complex. This neighbors-to-lovers/mutual secret crush holiday romance is sure to add some warmth and magic to the holiday season. You can purchase this book here. Can't Help Falling in Love- Sophie Sullivan This rom-com features a fake engagement and a slow-burn romance set against the backdrop of Seattle's cozy fall season. The story follows Lexi and Will, two people from drastically different backgrounds, who are mistakenly believed to be a couple. As they navigate the ups and downs of their fake relationship, they find themselves drawn to each other in unexpected ways, creating a heartfelt read for the holiday season. You can purchase this book here. The Frozen River- Ariel Lawhon Set in the harsh winter of 1789, this historical fiction mystery follows Martha Ballard, a midwife known for her diary-keeping. When a frozen body is discovered in the Kennebec River, Martha is called upon to examine it, ensuring a murder mystery. You can purchase this book here. Love You a Latke- Amanda Elliot This holiday rom-com follows Abby Cohen, a café owner tasked with organizing her town's Hanukkah festival. When circumstances force her into a fake-dating arrangement with her most annoying customer, Seth—sparks fly in unexpected ways. You can purchase this book here. A Court of Thorns and Roses (series)- Sarah J. Maas This five-book fantasy series follows Feyre, a mortal woman who enters the magical faerie world after killing a mysterious wolf. Filled with bravery, adventure and the complexities of love, this series is the perfect escape for the holiday season. You can purchase this series here. Love and Other Words- Christina Lauren Finally, this romance follows lifelong friends, Macy and Elliot, as they navigate the highs and lows of love from childhood to adulthood. Told through flashbacks and present-day perspectives, their story makes a perfect read to bring warmth to the holiday season. You can purchase this book here.

Overall, winter break offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy the holiday season, and these books are sure to add a touch of holiday magic to your downtime!