Comfort Shows To Cozy Up To This Fall

Fall is the time of year to grab a cozy blanket, pour a hot cup of whatever warm delicious drink your heart desires and plop your butt down on the couch to watch a television show that brings you nothing but comfort. Whether a comfort show for you is one that makes you laugh until you cry or one that makes you cry until you’re laughing at yourself for continuing to watch, this article will give you a variety of show options for you to become emotionally obsessed with this fall, and hopefully falls to follow.

1. Anne with an E

If you’re looking for a heartwarming and captivating story, Anne with an E is the comfort show for you this fall. This charming show follows the orphan, Anne, in the 19th century as she navigates relationships, friendships, and her love and curiosity for life. The show takes place on Prince Edward Island in Canada and uses its natural beauty to its visual advantage. Anne with an E highlights the beauty of fall with Anne herself saying, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” and this show will make you feel the same. Although Anne with an E has many endearing aspects, it doesn’t fail to push heartfelt messages that will have you emotionally engaged and attached to the characters you begin to love all so well.

2. Gilmore Girls

Another possible comfort show that will never fail to make a fall show list is the one and only, Gilmore Girls. This show is not only a classic “fall” show but also a classic comfort show for many. Gilmore Girls follows a mother and daughter as they navigate life and their struggles together. Taking place in the fictional small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, the show holds the perfect location to showcase the wonders and comforts of fall in a small town. The consistent remarks and jokes within the script from every one of the characters makes the show an enjoyable and easy watch. Gilmore Girls’s unwavering humor reels you in, but the love the mother and daughter share on screen keeps you coming back.

3. Normal People

If you are looking for a comfort show when you need a good cry, Normal People is the show for you. Based on the popular novel by Sally Rooney, this heart wrenching show follows young adults, Marianne and Connell, on their journey through love and life. Set in Ireland, Normal People has stunning visuals that adds to the intimate feel of the show. Like others listed, this show flows through many seasons, however, it prominently takes place during fall while the characters are in school. Whether you are homesick or heartbroken this fall, Normal People can comfort you as it grapples with these feelings through the story it tells.

4. Over the Garden Wall

If you are looking for a unique fall comfort show, the animated show Over the Garden Wall is for you. Over the Garden Wall consists of 10 episodes of different spooky fall adventures two brothers face as they find their way back home through a mysterious forest. Over the Garden Wall pulls you into a mystical fall world with unique music and characters that you will repeatedly want to return to every year as the leaves begin to change.

5. Heartstopper

Heartstopper is a newer and ongoing show crafted from the graphic novels written by Alice Oseman. This show highlights the journeys of modern teenagers as they explore love and sexuality. Revolving around the school year, the symbol of falling and swirling leaves are seen throughout the show making it a perfect fall watch. With Heartstopper you will be crying one moment and laughing the next. No matter who you are, you will grow to love and become emotionally involved with the characters and their stories.

6. PEN15

If none of the previous shows intrigued you, PEN15 might catch your attention. This show won’t fail to surprise you with the outrageous and often relatable situations two best friends face as they go through the trials and tribulations of middle school. PEN15 is based on the real-life experiences Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle went through as best friends in middle school, with Maya and Anna playing their younger selves on screen. If you’re looking for a good laugh and interesting show this fall, PEN15 is waiting for you.