This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the weather gets colder and fireplaces start to come to life, a new era of reading unfolds. When we can no longer sit under the autumn trees and the oncoming winter cold rears its head, we long for a comforting place to rest. Books, more often than not, can offer us this respite from the cruel wind and the realities of the outside world. Certain books feel more “winter” than others, so if you are looking for something to curl up with on a gray winter day, here are some suggestions for you.

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

The first in a dazzling trilogy, this novel is set in a fantasy world full of magic, curses, tricks, and disguises. Our leading lady Evangeline Fox finds herself in a church, praying to a fate who she desperately hopes has the magic to stop the wedding of her lover. Little does she know that this fate, the Prince of Hearts, has other plans for Eva– giving his help only if she returns the favor. Eva suddenly owes the prince three kisses to be given to people of his choosing, whenever he so desires. Whisked into a fantastical world full of alluring, powerful, and dangerous characters, Evangeline begins to question if her deal was worth it and if her story could end with something other than a broken heart. If this winter you need an exciting read with twists and turns and characters you hate to love (or love to hate), then look no further.

A quote for you: “If you think I’m jealous because someone else got to stab you, then you’re right.”

Lovely War by Julie Berry

This is a historical fiction novel about four strangers whose stories become entangled in the battle of love and war amidst the surrounding years of World War I. When Hazel and James meet one night, James is entranced by the whimsical piano playing of Hazel. Love falls upon them quickly, but is tested when James is sent away to fight in the war. Aubrey, also a musician, finds himself facing the battlefield when sent to Europe to help end the Great War. His story collides with Colette’s, a beautiful singer tasked with entertaining the men facing the fight of their lives. Narrated by Aphrodite, she tells the story of these four souls to prove to the other Gods the truths of love and war, and what is truly worth fighting for. Both beautiful and heartbreaking, this story will have you crying, rejoicing, and devouring page after page of war, death, music, and ultimately, love.

A quote for you: “I will still be here, doing my work, holding humankind together with love like this.”

Solitaire by Alice Oseman

From the author of the best-selling graphic novel series Heartstopper, this is Alice Oseman’s first published novel and it centers on our beloved main character Tori as she deals with mental health issues while navigating school and family life. An introvert born into an extrovert’s world where people expect happiness and sociability all the time, Tori is moving through life with her self-deprecating jokes and diet lemonade until she meets Michael Holden. Michael is also hiding from the world, but in a different way. A reluctant duo turns into a powerful friendship that the two of them perhaps didn’t even know they needed. Alice Oseman creates a soul-touching story that is honest and sad but so beautiful. If you are feeling lost this winter and need a glimpse of hope, think of picking up Solitaire as your next read.

A quote for you: “As far as I’m concerned, I came out of the womb spouting cynicism and wishing for rain.”

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

Set in Germany amidst World War II, The Book Thief is a gut-wrenching story about the immense power books hold and how stories can change perspectives on everything, even Death himself. The story of young Liesel is narrated by Death, who first encounters Liesel after her brother dies, and he follows her story as she moves in with her new foster parents in Germany. When a Jewish man, Max, turns up on their doorstep one night, they take him in and hide him away in their basement. Liesel becomes close friends with Max, and we see this world of cruelty and oppression and death through her eyes so clearly. Zusak’s prose is both beautiful and morose, and leads one to the tissue box too many times. If you are looking for historical fiction this winter, or even just a beautiful story, this one’s for you.

A quote for you: “Even death has a heart.”

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

This may be the most wintery book on the list– a classic story of four siblings who travel through a wardrobe into a fantastical world frozen in an eternal winter. Lucy, Edmund, Susan, and Peter quite literally escape the realities of their own world to fight for an entirely different, magical world called Narnia, filled with creatures both good and evil. Narnia is under the evil spell of winter put forth by the White Witch, and the siblings will have to each find it within themselves to be brave and fight for the restoration of this world. Experiencing many adventures along the way, will the siblings save Narnia alongside the good-hearted lion Aslan? If you want to go on a journey and just honestly have a great time with these lovely and uniquely developed characters, this book is definitely your winter read. A timeless tale for all ages, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is winter in a book.

A quote for you: “Who said anything about safe? ‘Course he isn’t safe. But he’s good. He’s the King, I tell you.”

Enjoy reading, of any kind, this season!