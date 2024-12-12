A Taste of the Holidays: Delicious Food Finds at Bryant Park

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

‘Tis the season for Bryant Park’s Winter Village, a wonderland of food vendors and holiday shops. The shops are the perfect place to enjoy seasonal treats and embrace the holiday spirit. With over 100 vendors, it can be tough to decide what to eat. Whether you’re stopping by for a quick treat or planning to explore the entire market, below are a variety of food options for everyone to enjoy!

snacks

Pickle Me Pete

This vendor offers a wide selection for pickle enthusiasts, from fried pickles to pickle flights , and even pickle-themed t-shirts . The pickle flights feature a selection of six unique varieties, ensuring there’s something for every pickle lover to enjoy. Whether you’re craving a classic or crispy pickle, this vendor has your desires covered.

Bel-Fries

This vendor offers strictly artisan, crispy fries n a variety of mouthwatering styles. From Classic to Queso to Bacon, all fries are carefully prepared and rich in flavor. If you are a fan of french fries, this is a must-try stop for a savory snack.

Dinner

Lazy Dog

This vendor offers Korean Corn Dogs, each with its own twist:

Original Corn Dog – a classic crisp golden batter wrapped around a hot dog. Combo Corn Dog – for a mix of both, half hot dog and half melted mozzarella cheese All Mozzarella Corn Dog – for cheese lovers, this option is packed with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Wheel Pasta

At Cheese Wheel Pasta, fettuccine alfredo is made right inside a massive cheese wheel, offering a unique and indulgent experience. It’s the ultimate treat for cheese lovers, transforming a classic dish into something extraordinary.

Dessert

S’Mores N’More

For a late night sweet treat, this vendor sells holiday hot chocolate and s’mores . All hot chocolates are served in Mason jars, topped with a layer of melted marshmallows and festive sprinkles, adding another sweet indulgent touch to the classic drink. Paired with a gooey s’more, it’s the perfect, cozy experience to satisfy your holiday cravings.

Whoopie Company

This vendor sells unique takes on classic whoopie pies, featuring both vegan and gluten-free options. All pies are handmade and freshly baked, ensuring quality and the best eating experience. From fruit flavored pies to chocolate, Whoopie Pie has something for everyone to enjoy.

With a variety of treats, Bryant Park’s Winter Village is the perfect place to make your holiday season even sweeter​. All shops are open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can visit the Winter Village and its festive vendors until Sunday, January 5, 2025, so be sure to stop by before it closes!