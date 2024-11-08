This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

There’s a certain magic to fall that calls for a soundtrack to match. Whether you’re taking a drive through colorful landscapes, curling up with a warm drink, or enjoying the weather, the right music can set the perfect tone. From mellow acoustic to upbeat indie songs, these artists are a perfect addition to your fall playlist.

Noah Kahan

Being originally from New England, Noah Kahan creates music that fit perfectly into nature and autumn. By blending heartfelt lyrics with acoustic melodies, he encapsulates what many people feel during this time of year. His songs, often rooted in themes of nostalgia, self-reflection and nature, create an atmosphere that pairs perfectly with the changing leaves and cooler weather. Kahan’s soulful voice and folk-inspired sound seem to mirror the quiet beauty of the season, making his music an ideal fit for cozy days. Some notable songs of his to add to your playlist are “Stick Season” and “Everywhere Everything “off of his newest album, Stick Season. In addition to this album, some older songs to add are “Godlight”, “Mess” and “Pain Is Cold Water”.

Phoebe Bridgers

With her introspective lyrics and ethereal melodies, Phoebe Bridgers creates a cozy, melancholic ambience that is perfect for fall. Her delicate voice paired with folk-tinged instrumentals evokes a sense of warmth, perfect for those crisp, overcast days. Whether you’re taking a long walk under a canopy of changing leaves or curled up with a blanket, her songs carry the emotional depth and quiet beauty that resonate with the reflective mood of the season. Some notable songs of hers to add to your playlist are “Scott Street”, “Motion Sickness” and “Waiting Room”.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has different albums that fit different vibes, but many of them feel perfectly like fall. With its rich storytelling, her songs mirror the cozy, reflectiveness of the season. Whether it’s the nostalgic feel of Red or the earthy, folk-inspired melodies of Folklore and Evermore, these albums are the perfect blend of melancholy and comfort that defines autumn. Swift’s ability to capture emotions with vivid imagery and heartfelt lyrics makes her music the perfect soundtrack for fall’s quieter moments. Specifically in Red, Folklore and Evermore, there are a few songs that are must-adds as the weather continues to get colder. Some specific ones are “Cardigan”, “Champagne Problems” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” alongside its short film.

Lord Huron

Lord Huron’s music is another perfect addition to fall, with its blend of indie folk and atmospheric soundscapes that create the feeling of vastness and mystery in nature. The band’s haunting melodies and storytelling invite listeners into a world of exploration, much like a walk through the woods on a crisp autumn day. Songs like “The Night We Met” and “Meet Me in the Woods” feel as expansive as the changing landscape. Lord Huron’s music wraps around you like a warm blanket, perfectly complementing the beauty of fall.

Ethel Cain