5 PUFFER COATS THAT WILL ACTUALLY KEEP YOU WARM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Heading into December means that the temperatures will continue to drop. If you live in a cold climate, especially one that is windy, you are battling the consistent cold weather. Going to college during these winter months and walking to class in the cold weather means that you will need a warm winter coat. Although wool and trench coats are gaining popularity, puffer coats are a more casual option for those looking for one. Here are five puffer coats that will help you stay warm while battling these dropping temperatures.

1. Frank and Oak’s Hygge PUffer

An expensive option for a coat, if you are looking to invest in one, is Frank and Oak’s Hygge Puffer. This one is longer and more of a parka, but its warm and fluffy exterior makes it enticing for those who want to buy it, The reviews for this product claim it’s like wearing a duvet. It is also water resistant, wind resistant, and machine washable, important features to include if you are paying a high price. Frank and Oak also include a 5-year warranty with any of their outerwear products being sold. This coat is currently priced at $500 but is a good investment if you live in a colder climate.

2. ARITZIA’s SUPER PUFF

The Aritzia Super Puff became viral over social media last year and has since continued to gain traction. It’s designed to keep people warm in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a major plus if you live in a very cold climate. Those who own the coat love its warmth and wind resistance. This coat is water resistant, but not waterproof. It is also on the pricier side, going for $250.

3. TNa’s Powder Parka

Also sold at Aritzia, TNA’s Powder Parka has unique features that make it a popular choice when buying a winter coat. This coat keeps users warm in up to -22 degree weather, and unlike the superpuff is completely waterproof. This will be more useful for people who live in rainy and snowy climates so it will keep them warm and dry. This coat goes for $350, which makes it a long-lasting investment.

4. Quince’s responsible down puffer jacket

Another option for a winter coat is Quince’s Responsible Down Puffer Coat. This coat has gained popularity on TikTok as a discounted Super Puff option, but it still has great reviews. This coat is water-repellant and wind-resistant, making it perfect for those cold days and nights. This product is also made from recycled materials, making it environmentally friendly. Another bonus is that Quince offers free returns for a year. This coat is being sold for $130.

5. Puffit’s detachable hood puffer coat

Another affordable option for a puffer coat is Puffit’s detachable hood puffer coat. This coat has recently been going viral on TikTok as another option for those who experience cold weather. It is water repellant, as well as stain resistant, specifically with oil and liquids. It will keep people warm down to 23 degrees Fahrenheit, so even though it’s less money, it’s not built for negative temperatures. Although this jacket doesn’t have all the capabilities as the others, it has an affordable price point of $70.

These coats are great for keeping you warm outside during the winter months. Hopefully, you will be able to find one that best suits your needs, as well as the climate you live in.

Have a warm and toasty winter!