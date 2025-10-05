Why You Crave a Relationship in the Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing colors and crunching under our feet, apple cider and pumpkin spice everything is sweeping the shelves, and Gilmore Girls is seeing its annual rewatch ratings come through on Netflix. It’s officially fall, and while some are out picking apples, others are trying to pick boos. There’s a lot of reasons why some consider this time of year “cuffing season,” and why it seems people crave romantic relationships more in these cool and crisp months. Personally, I have a few theories myself.

Autumn itself signifies transition, and moving from one cycle of life into another. Relationships of all kinds, but especially romantic ones, change one’s perspective on essentially everything. As you learn, grow, and prosper with another person by your side, you are transitioning into another era of your life. I think there’s something about seeing leaves change to hues of browns and seeing empty lots turn into pumpkin patches and petting zoos that spark the desire for change in one’s life, and for some, that may look like adding another person into the mix.

One of the largest indicators of fall is the weather. There’s still some sun, but it’s met with crisp breezes and days where a sweater is your best friend. And what good is cold weather without somebody to bundle up with? After fall passes, the cool air just gets cooler and the days get darker faster, and oftentimes seasonal depression can set in for many. Companionship during times like that — especially for people who aren’t built for the chilly weather — is essential. I like to think people are trying to get ahead of the winter blues by coming into the season with somebody to warm them up, which leads me to my next theory.

The holidays are the quintessential representation of relationships. You bring your new significant other to Thanksgiving with your family and watch them interact with your aunties and uncles. You take a cheesy couple’s Christmas card in the JCPenney at the mall or go ice skating at your city’s rink. The matching pajamas, matching Halloween costumes, boo baskets…the list goes on and on. This is probably my most accurate theory because while all of these are super fun to do with friends or family, there is something special about spending these days rooted in love, community, and creating memories with a special somebody. And of course, birthdays, anniversaries, and Valentine’s Day are just as important, but there’s nothing like that holiday joy.

While some people may be seeking love year-round, or are plotting on somebody attractive in their lecture hall, there is no doubt that fall puts the feeling of love in some hearts and minds. So if you find yourself wanting to send a risky DM while sipping your PSL, or asking around about a certain someone in between spooky movies, just know – there’s more behind it than you think!