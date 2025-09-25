Why Women Love Football Too 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Symone Conway

Football isn’t just “a man’s game”. In recent years, a growing number of women have joined to be fans of the NFL. Beyond just the beautiful QBs, WRs, and game saving kickers, football has provided a space for women to get involved in community, strategy, and fashion. Just like men, women enjoy the high energy and adrenaline of football. The competition, dramatic moments, touchdown dances, and rivalries make watching the games even more exciting. Women do not only have to watch football for Super Bowl halftimes, we’re now watching for the love of the game.

Watching football is a social experience. It builds deep bonds across families and friends. Across social media platforms like TikTok, a lot of girls have reminisced on loving a team from their childhood just because their fathers loved the team too. Alongside that, many girls enjoy hosting watch parties with their friends, whether because a quarterback they think is cute is playing or they enjoy cooking and baking to express themselves. Watching football has allowed women to find community in fandoms and hobbies that fit inside the sport. As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have taken great joy in hosting watch parties with my friends, despite their hate for my team as Eagles, Lions, and Bills fans. We order pizza, make cute drinks, and yell passionately at the TV and it creates amazing memories and jokes.

A lot of women appreciate both the mental and physical aspect of football. Football showcases strategy and strength, but even more so how to think quickly on your feet. A lot of female fans love breaking down plays, predicting the next move and analyzing the outcome of a game. The rising popularity of female viewers has created a space for women to explain the formation of the game in “girly” terms to make it fun and relatable, like “The NFL Offense, Explained as a Female Friend Group” series as seen on TikTok. Women watch for more than a cute face, we’re also watching to contribute to conversations about the insight and passion of the sport just like men.

A typical thing that women love is fashion, which is also impacting the growth of female fans. Women have gotten trendy with team jerseys, bedazzled hats, team-colored makeup, and custom game day outfits to express pride for their teams. Because of this, more companies like Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, Nike, Off Season, Abercrombie & Fitch, PACSUN have focused on fitted jerseys and accessories to merge fashion and create more revenue as women familiarize themselves with the teams. From merging football franchises with fashion, women have redefined what it means to dress for game day.

Football is tied to a lot of hometown pride and identity. College rivalries or NFL franchises, have created a shared language of loyalty and fun for female viewers. Cheering for a team can also represent celebrating family traditions, and connecting with those around you through each game.