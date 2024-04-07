This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

Though often regarded as one of the best times in your life, college can sometimes become overwhelming and stressful. Life in general comes with its challenges but during this specific time in your life, you’re exploring who you are and what you’re interested in and embarking on many new experiences. Understanding all these changes while having to manage your academics and involvement/social life can sometimes become too much. Of course, we all have those friends we can lean on during this time or the support of our families to get us through, but sometimes you need more than that to weather the storm, and that’s okay. Seeking help in other ways such as therapy is not a sign of weakness or inability to manage your life; it simply shows that you are proactive and self-aware in knowing that you need help.

There is this stigma around therapy that makes you feel like if you seek it out that automatically means that you have a mental illness or that you aren’t strong enough to deal with your issues on your own. In all actuality, therapy offers you an unbiased and informed perspective on how to overcome life’s hurdles and be your best self. As much as our families and our friends have our best interests at heart and want to support us, sometimes we need someone who specializes in assisting people with their problems and providing advice and solutions based on the education they have received on how to handle these things. One of the great things about college is that as a student you have complete access to these counselors/therapists at all times. They are there to help you navigate any challenges you may be facing at this time in your life with no judgment. I know that sometimes it can be hard for me to talk about certain things with my friends because even though I trust that they would never judge me or abuse my vulnerability, some things just feel too personal and it is easier for me to talk about them in a safe space with someone who doesn’t already know me or have a relationship with me.

As someone who not only has their own therapist but has also taken advantage of the counselors here on campus, I think it’s really important for everybody to at least try counseling/therapy. You might not feel comfortable at first or know what to say, but it can also really benefit you and give you space to let go of the things that are heavy on your mind. It’s important for us as students to be in tune with ourselves and prioritize our mental health so that we can put our best foot forward in our academics. I encourage you to take some time out to speak to one of the counselors on your campus or elsewhere, especially as this semester comes to an end. Make sure you are taking this time for yourself to ensure you are in a good space and to finish this semester strong.