Who is Doechii and Why She’s Taking Over the Music World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

By Nyla Adams

In honor of the Grammy’s that premiered Sunday, February 2nd, 2025, let’s talk about why the three time Grammy nominee, and now the 2025 Best Rap Album winner, Doechii is so beloved and why you should definitely be rooting for her. From her Florida Alligator Swamp aesthetic and unique performances Doechii has single handedly taken over the internet. One of her most viral moments being her performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In this performance, she is seen connected by braids to her two dancers. This whole performance was created and choreographed personally by Doechii, unlike many artists who bring professionals in to create for them. In August of 2024, Doechii released the long awaited album “Alligator Bites Never Heal”.

Doechii’s real name is Jaylah Ji’mya Hickmon, born on August 14, 1998. Jaylah claims she got the name Doechii after going through bullying in school. She felt that the alter ego of Doechii, would not allow or stand to be bullied anymore. Doechii had plans to go to college and then graduate school to become a chorus singer. Her path was changed after a friend suggested that she start recording music with no label. So, Doechii began releasing music in 2016 on SoundCloud and recorded the process of music making on Youtube weekly.

Doechii’s sound is a mix between modern rap with a twist of storytelling under a rhythmic beat. Doechii has gained inspiration from artists such as Nicki Minaji, Azealia Banks and SZA. In an article with Vulture, Doechii claimed “If the music is good, it’s good, and it’ll sell. Trends die, platforms die, but not good music. You’ll never catch me doing fluff”. Doechii believes in true artistry and taking time to produce high quality music for her fans.

To truly stand out and rule the internet, you need to have a strong sense of fashion- something Doechii excels at. Doechi and her stylist, Sam Woolf, who work together to create unique outfits. She is spotted wearing brands such as vintage Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Willy Chavarria and heavily wearing Thom Browne. As I look at Doechii’s recent outfits they don’t fit a certain aesthetic. I admire that Doechii doesn’t dress to fit a certain aesthetic but instead embraces her own uniqueness.

Doechii has taken over the music industry with her ability to break barriers for Black women and authentically be herself. Through her music and fashion, she is able to tell a story of the challenges that have led her to become successful. Many around the world are inspired by her way to embrace all elements of Hip- Hop through her music.In addition to Beyonce, tonight I also will be rooting for the young star Doechii.