“What I Wish I knew Freshman Year”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Walking onto campus last year, I thought I had it all figured out. I had a plan, goals set, and the excitement of finally starting this new chapter. But in reality, nothing can fully prepare you for the trials and tribulations that freshman year brings. From trying to learn who I am away from home and work-life balance, it’s a journey of growth. Looking back, there are things that I wish I had known before stepping onto campus my first year, and hopefully, sharing them will help the next class.

1. You Don’t Have to Do It All at Once

Stepping onto campus last year, I wanted to be involved in everything possible, from joining every club that piqued my interest to going out with my friends on the weekend! However, I realized that while involvement is great, overcommitting can lead to burnout. I learned pretty early that it’s better to focus on what you’re truly passionate about and pour into it completely.

2. Time Management Is Key

Between classes, reporting for WHOV-TV (our student newscast), and working on my own personal projects, I quickly realized that without a plan, everything, I mean everything, starts to pile up and can feel overwhelming. Using my Google Calendar and setting reminders helped me stay balanced.

3. Networking Isn’t Just for Seniors

One of the biggest surprises of freshman year was realizing how powerful and important networking can be even when you’re just starting your college career. Whether it was talking to professors after class and introducing myself to other students on campus, those conversations opened doors I never expected so early. Networking is about building genius relationships that can support you throughout college and beyond.

4. Friendships Evolve, And That’s Okay

For me, freshman year moved so fast, you meet so many people during New Student Orientation week, in classes, and at events that it’s easy to believe everyone you click with will be in your life forever. The truth is, some friendships will fade, and that’s not a bad thing. People grow and evolve, and new circles form. I learned that finding friends who truly support and uplift are the ones worth keeping close as you continue your journey.

5. Don’t Be Afraid to Put Yourself Out There

Some of the best opportunities I’ve had while being at Hampton University came from moments when I decided to be brave and come out of my shell. Stepping into new spaces with confidence and doing things that I would never do before pushed me outside of my comfort zone. At first, it was very intimidating, and all I could think of was “what if I fail” or “what if people make fun of me”. But each time, I discovered growth and confidence. Freshman year taught me that the scariest opportunities often end up being the most rewarding.

Freshman year taught me that college isn’t about having everything figured out; it’s about learning and embracing the journey. There will always be challenges, but there will also be incredible opportunities, new friendships, and unforgettable memories. If I could go back, I would remind myself to take it all in and to be myself. To every future freshman, give yourself grace and be open to new experiences, and remember this is only the beginning of your journey!