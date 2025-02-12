Valentines, Candy, and Crayon Hearts: Why Elementary School had it Right

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day as an adult can be complicated. It comes with expectations, emotions, and sometimes even disappointment.

But back in elementary school, Valentine’s Day was a day of pure joy, inclusivity, and innocence.

It wasn’t about grand gestures, expensive gifts, or complex feelings about love. Instead, it was about celebrating kindness, friendship, and the simple act of giving.

One of the best parts about Valentine’s Day in elementary school was that everyone got something. No one was left out. Teachers made sure that if students brought in valentines, they had one for everyone in the class.

Whether it was a store-bought card featuring popular cartoon characters or a handmade creation covered in stickers and glitter, each child received a little token of appreciation. The excitement of decorating a brown paper bag or a personalized shoebox to collect valentines from classmates was unmatched.

Every child got to experience the joy of giving and receiving without any pressure or worry.

At that age, love wasn’t something complicated.

Complex thoughts about relationships, heartbreak, or unrealistic expectations hadn’t developed yet. Love was simple—it was showing kindness to your friends, appreciating your classmates, and getting excited over heart-shaped candies and red and pink-themed arts and crafts.

There was no stress about whether someone would forget about you or whether your feelings were reciprocated. Everyone was encouraged to love and appreciate each other, regardless of identity or relationship status.

Valentine’s Day in elementary school was also a time of innocent fun.

The highlight of the day was the classroom party, complete with cupcakes, candy, and festive decorations. Playing games, passing out valentines, and sharing treats with friends created a sense of unity and celebration.

The definition of love was clear in elementary school: love is for everyone so enjoy the moment, be with friends, and celebrate a day that is all about happiness and kindness.

As we grow older, Valentine’s Day becomes more nuanced.

College and adulthood bring new expectations, and our understanding of love changes. We develop standards for what love looks like, influenced by our experiences, relationships, and personal growth.

Romantic relationships come with complexities, and Valentine’s Day often reflects that.

For many women who don’t have a romantic valentine, the holiday shifts toward celebrating platonic love—cherishing friendships and practicing self-love.

Instead of classroom parties and candy exchanges, we plan Galentine’s Day gatherings, write heartfelt notes to friends, have a mimosa or two, and treat ourselves to something special.

While Valentine’s Day in adulthood can still be meaningful and beautiful, there is something nostalgic about the way it felt in elementary school.

It was a day free of expectations, where love was about spreading joy, making everyone feel included, and embracing the simple happiness that came with giving and receiving a valentine.

Maybe, as adults, we could learn a thing or two from our younger selves—celebrating love in all forms without overcomplicating it.