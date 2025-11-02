Top 10 Horror Films of 2025 (So Far)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 has been a great year for horror films, especially for black horror fans. In decades past, black people have expressed how left out and exploited they’ve felt by the genre and it seems since then they’ve decided to take matters into their own hands. Just this year we’ve seen groundbreaking films with black people in front and behind the camera. There of course were many sequel and prequel fan favorites that were released this year as well and some groundbreakingly unique independent horrors, that if you haven’t seen you absolutely must. Here is a list that recognizes all of these and more in a top ten horror films (so far) of 2025.

Sinners

It would be disrespectful to have a horror movie list that didn’t include Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Written, Directed and Produced by Coogler, from the beginning this film caught people’s eye. The attention to detail by Coogler and the cast makes the film come alive, though the cast is predominately black, Coogler also does a great job of giving representation to the many cultures in the Mississippi Delta where the film takes place. Not only was the film entertaining, it was insightful, with the melting pot of cultures Coogler does not ostracize any of them. He finds a way to create parallels between all of these identities, showing similarities between African, Irish, and Asian American cultures. While the ‘monsters’ of the film are the Vampires, it could be argued that the true villain is White supremacy, that being the thing that has pulled all of these people into these situations. The way Coogler is able to balance the supernatural and natural evils of the world, without missing a beat sets a higher standard for other film makers. This is many people’s favorite film of the year, and it has already become a classic to many. Sinners has certainly opened doors and ears for aspiring black filmmakers, hopefully the future holds many more groundbreaking films like this one.

EYE FOR AN EYE

Do you believe in the phrase, “What goes around comes around”? This film takes those words very seriously. When Anna loses both of her parents she goes to her grandmother in Florida. When she gets there she quickly makes friends and spends time with them everyday, besides her grandmother’s guidance to be wary of the company she keeps. It seems that grandmother knew best, because these friends Anna has made were bad apples. They find joy and harming others, because for the most part there are no consequences. Until they mess with the wrong person. Finally justice is served but at a cost, while Anna was hanging out with these people she never actually commits any of these atrocities with them. This film poses the question of if you really are the people you hang around, and just how far peer pressure can go. If you’re looking for a film with a strong black female lead that will leave you screaming at the tv, this is the one!

The Ugly Stepsister

Beauty is more than pain, it’s torture. This film follows the story of Cinderella, but from the Ugly stepsisters’ perspective. We see how much torture she is put through by her family and peers to be beautiful, so that she may one day make the family proud by courting a suitable man. Of course this does not come easy for her, she is not as popular as the other girls, and she feels she’s not as pretty either. She modifies her body in harmful ways to catch up with the other girls but it only leaves her feeling more insecure. The night of the ball, when the man she has been killing herself for dances with another woman, she snaps. We see how beauty standards set up for young girls create unhealthy mindsets and apprehension. She goes on a blood rampage finally letting out all of the repressed anger she’s had about herself and her family, it’s certainly a gruesome watch to say the least.

Bring her Back

Children are really scary. Bring Her Back follows Laura, a mourning mother, who decides to ‘give back’ by fostering children who have recently lost their parents. It all sounds very kind but it seems she has some ulterior motives, she too has lost someone in her family. Her daughter, and it seems that like these children, grief is dictating her actions in spine chilling ways. As she begins to use these children as ‘hosts’ to welcome spirits in an attempt to bring her daughter back, it backfires on her. The children’s new supernatural power becomes more than she or anyone can handle.

Together

Have you ever loved someone so much that you wanted to live in their skin? This film explores just how far that concept can go. The film follows Alison Brie and Dave Franco (a married couple in real life) in their new home where strange things keep happening. Being so far away from their friends and family their relationship takes interesting twists and turns, when they left for their new home Tim (played by Franco) was not the best partner, he seemed very dismissive and inconsiderate of Millie’s (played by Brie) feelings, but as time goes on that dismissiveness becomes possessive. He can’t be without her for longer than a couple of hours, he goes to her job and follows her around like a lost puppy it’s almost as if their souls are tethered. As time goes on they discover that couples in this town keep going missing, and when they find out what is really happening to them, things get very weird very fast. This film does a good job of showing how intense long term relationships can be and how it often feels as though you’re in too deep to do anything about it. This would be a great film to watch with your BOO this spooky season and will perhaps open up a conversation (or argument) on just how much you both love each other.

Good boy

Man’s best friend on a whole new level. Follows Indy, a novia scotia duck tolling retriever dog and his owner Todd. They move to the countryside to Todd’s grandfather’s house, where paranormal activities keep occurring. The film is completely from Indy’s perspective and as you would expect there is not a lot of dialogue, but the film makes up for it with action packed scenes and so many jump scares! For all of the girls who grew up watching the “Airbud” franchise this is definitely a good film to watch (though unfortunately the dogs in this film, don’t talk)

Black phone 2

If you’re into gore and jumpscares, this is the film for you! Sequel to the 2021 film, which received large acclaim with an 81% on rotten tomatoes and a 6.9/10 from IMDB many people were worried that the second film wouldn’t be able to top the first one’s success. While the sequel does have a nine percent lower rating than the first one on rotten tomatoes with a 72%, and a 6.6/10 on IMDB, as a stand alone film it was magnificent. The cinematography helps paint the picture of the fears of the unknown, the foggy camera work during Gwen’s dream sequences make you feel just as disoriented as her, as she tries to save the ghosts of camp Al pine. It was very exciting to see all of the main cast reprise their roles as well as many of the supporting characters, including Miguel Mora who played Robin in the first film, in the Sequel however he plays Robin’s younger brother Ernesto. Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Miguel Mora were all fantastic in their roles, these three who were all under 18 while filming show just how profound a child’s performance could be. McGraw’s performance was especially stellar! Her screams in horror were so incredibly convincing I worry for her vocal chords! All in all the film was wonderful and definitely something you and your girlfriends could take a trip to see so who screams the loudest at each jump scare!

Weapons

The talk of the summer when it was released. Many people were anticipating its release, especially after rumors spread that Jordan Peele lost a bidding war for its distribution rights. The film delivered, with amazing directing by Zach Cregger, who also directed the 2022 horror sensation Barbarian. The comedy was tasteful and not at all distracting in the horrifying mystery. Aunt Glady left a lasting impression for viewers, her lipstick overlined lipstick and fierce micro bangs (Seriously, a moment for the bob!?) certainly left a chill down peoples spines. Honestly if you haven’t seen this movie yet, you are truly missing out. There is not a dull moment, your eyes are on the screen the whole time, even if you do wanna look away.

HIM

While this film has not received much praise from audiences or critics, it’s still making this top ten list. The film originally gained popularity because of the cast and the concept. A horror film about the All American sport football, seemed very interesting however, a lot of people felt that the concept was executed poorly. This film is making this top ten list because of the performances. Tyriq Withers, the leading protagonist of the film put on a terrific show as Cam, he’s still new to the acting world this being his third major motion film and he undisputedly did his best with the script he was given. Marlon Wayans certainly put on a performance to remember Isaiah White, Wayans has made appearances in dramatic films before but never quite like this. The way he was able to switch from psychotic to empathetic in mere seconds was truly horrifying. The phrase, “It’s so bad it’s good” really rains true with this film here.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

The oh so Iconic franchise Final Destination came out with its sixth film. The series has been known for its ridiculous action scenes and in intricate death sequences, this film dives deep into the lore of deaths past and how the curse can follow even you through generations. This film really pulled out the heart strings because of Tony Todd’s performance, Todd who has played a large role in the horror genre most notably as Candyman in the original series. In the Final Destination films he plays the mortician in The Final destination films and is the only recurring character throughout the series. Unfortunately Todd passes away from a silent battle with stomach cancer shortly after filming in 2024. This makes a few lines in this film even more powerful, especially since he informed the producers about his condition during shooting.

Picking any one of these films for movie night with friends or your BOO, would make you look like a a true film connoisseur. Test your scare tolerance this week and watch if you dare..