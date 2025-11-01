‘Tis the Season instead of Spooks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s always so much to look forward to when Christmas approaches, especially while being away from home, that does not compare to Halloween. Being a family-oriented person, there’s nothing more than wanting to be in the comfort of my own home with my family, as here at school it becomes a little overwhelming sometimes.

The many fall activities I love come to a close, and the Christmas season (and Thanksgiving) is right around the corner. Rather than the fright of Halloween, talking with my mom about what to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, watching movies, writing down my Christmas list, and planning Christmas activities replaces this spooky day and begins the season of joy.

This first looks like talking with my mom about my last day of classes and when Thanksgiving and Christmas break begins so I can come home. I’ll typically receive a text from her asking what are the top things I want her to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s normally mac and cheese, yams, greens, and dressing. I’ll include some pies too like sweet potato and buttermilk, which I will end up helping her bake. She ends up cooking more things, and the rest of the family does too. I make my Christmas list also, as well as taking into consideration the gifts my family will like – college girl type of budget though!

Now that the important stuff is out of the way, the real bliss begins. In place of scary films, Christmas movies are displayed on my TV screen (or my iPad), such as my favorites, Home Alone 1 and 2, The Grinch, Elf, The Polar Express, and the legendary Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas.

My Christmas bucket list begins to fill up with numerous activities I am looking forward to participating in. One of the best things about Christmas is all the events that can happen indoors or outdoors, and they bring just the same amount of joy. There’s sledding, ice skating, and seeing Christmas lights, or staying in and baking, decorating, playing games, and watching musicals and plays at a theater.

There’s so much to look forward to, and it couldn’t come soon enough!