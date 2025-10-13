The Ultimate HBCU Homecoming Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the best time of the year, Homecoming Season! Where alumni and current students come together to celebrate the love for their alma mater. If you are looking for the perfect songs to put you into the Homecoming spirit, look no further as I have created the perfect list for you. A playlist filled with music from all generations and all genres.

Take me Thru Dere by Metro boomin, quavo, breskii & ykniece This is a song, you need to know the lyrics of. This Metro Boomin produced song has taken over the internet and is sure to be played at all the homecoming events. Party by beyoncé ft andré 3000 This song stirs the debate of who’s verse is better André 3000 or J. Cole. Whether you agree or disagree with my pick, this a song both Alumni and current students can party to during the tailgate. Up all night by drake ft nicki minaji A classic Drake and Nicki song needs to be on your homecoming playlist. This duo creates the best music to help get you into the party spirit. through the wire by kanye west Old Kayne made some of the best homecoming hits. This song comes from Kanye’s debut album, The College Dropout, this song features different aspects of Black culture. Hence the album name it almost feels perfect for this list of songs. life goes on by lil baby ft gunna & lil uzi vert This rap trio has created the perfect song that reminds me of the summer time and making memories with your friends. before i let go by beyoncé Beyoncé’s take on the classic Frankie Beverly song has now become a new classic. This is another song where alumni and current students see eye to eye. This song will surely be played at the tailgate as it connects several generations. realer by megan thee stallion This song is the ultimate get ready song by the queen of women empowerment. Play this song while you get ready for different homecoming events in order to feel your best in your hoco outfits. itty biggy piggy by nicki minaji This hit from Nicki’s debut album, Beam Me Up Scotty, truly understand the feeling of getting ready for homecoming: feeling your best and reminding yourself of exactly who you are. i am By baby tate ft flo milli Baby Tate and Flo Milli created the perfect song of motivations. Play this song while getting ready for any homecoming event and I guarantee you will walk out feeling your best. you da baddest by future ft nicki minaji Future is the king of making anyone feel empowered to do exactly what you want and thats the perfect energy for homecoming. With the addition of Nicki Minaji, Future creates the perfect song to remind yourself: You Da Baddest!

As your favorite songs fill the air and the campus comes back to life, these songs are sure to keep the Homecoming energy strong all week. Whether you are creating new memories or reliving new ones, this playlist will bring everyone together in the spirit of celebration. Turn up the volume, gather your friends and let these vibes carry you throughout a safe Homecoming season.