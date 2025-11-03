The Psychology Behind Why We Enjoy Being Scared

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You can never be too old to be scared. When we were kids, everything was new, so anything could be scary. But now we’re adults. Surely we would’ve developed nerves of steel like all the other grown ups? Yet people continue to seek out things to get scared. On purpose. Why do we (or at least some of us) enjoy being scared?

what is fear?

Fear is a combination of chemical reactions in our brain, and different physical reactions in response. According to the American Brain Foundation, your brain responds to a threat, or potential threat, a small part called the amygdala sends signals throughout the body. The sympathetic nervous system then has the body release adrenaline and other hormones. The hormones cause the physiological effects of fear, such as increased heart rate, dry mouth, and increased heart rate. Feeling sick to your stomach is also a result of your body sending less blood to your stomach and prioritizing the “fight-or-flight” response. Even if we’re scared in the moment, like being chased by a clown or falling from the Tower of Terror, many of us still feel a rush of excitement, or at least relief when the “danger” has passed.

With horror, like in movies or books, we get an opportunity to experience something that would be seen as weird or macabre if we expressed interest in it outside of media. There are countless true crime or Stephen King fans, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to commit a murder tomorrow. Horror allows us to safely experience the macabre, the ugly side of being a human. Or maybe you relate to the protagonist in a horror film and hope they make it to the end of the movie alive. Essentially, being frightened in a controlled environment allows us to release feel-good hormones into our bodies and stress from our bodies. Too much of it can be dangerous, but the right amount of fear can be exhilarating.

Doing things with friends or even people we know makes us feel better in stressful situations. In a haunted house, for example, if you’re with friends, the dynamic of each other being scared can turn something scary into something humorous. Fear also brings people closer together.

While I might sometimes steer away from horror, I see the benefits of being scared. There’s the enjoyment that people can feel from primal fear. There’s also the benefit of strengthening bonds with friends. And though it may seem small, seeking out scary things might push us out of our comfort zones. I would wonder why my body is acting like I’m being chased by a predator when all I’m doing is doing a presentation. Our bodies naturally freak out at the unfamiliar. People say to “do it scared” when it comes to trying something new. Maybe we should embrace being a little scared, like we’re telling ourselves that what we feel is valid, and that we can overcome whatever obstacles are in our way.