Game Day For Those Who Don’t Get Football

For me, I’ve always categorized American football as just “something my dad is really into.” I never understood the rules of the game; I’m not entirely sure what a “down” is, and the only quarterback I even pay attention to is Jalen Hurts. But, it’s not lost on me that it is an integral part of American culture, and in turn, American college life. While Hampton isn’t necessarily a “football school” with a grand stadium and a smart casual game dress code, we have a few standout games every school year that the student body goes all out for.

Since I really couldn’t care less about the actual fundamentals of the game or even our team winning, I’ve learned how to make the most of that seemingly eternal four quarters.

First, you have to prioritize the most important part of the game – your outfit! Whether your style is more preppy, Western, or street-inspired, you have to prepare yourself to be seen by the crowd, the field, and even the concession stand employees. Think about the weather, what aspects of your school colors or mascot you want to incorporate, and the comfortability of what you’re wearing. Remember you’ll have to walk in between people, up and down stairs, and sit in the stadium, so be prepared for anything. Use Pinterest and TikTok to help you decide what look you’re going for. Don’t feel limited to only merch from your campus bookstore; you can DIY dresses and shirts, and even put the colors of your school together without wearing any logos. We’ll still get the message.

Next, is your game plan (See what I did there?). Are you tailgating for hours before the game or showing up to the stands fashionably late? Is this a rivalry game where you also have known your opponents since high school and want to take pictures beforehand? Did you travel for the game and need to think about brunch and Ubers? Are you going out afterwards, win or lose? The only way you can maximize your day and minimize your interaction with football is to think critically about what the day is going to entail and plan accordingly.

And of course, the crowd you roll with is just as important as the crowd at the game. Whether your friends are super interested in the sport and can explain every play to you, or they are more focused on their digital camera settings for the perfect picture, they’re going to be a big part of the day. Enjoy your company and the time well spent looking up certain player’s numbers on the roster.

I hope this served as a helpful guide on how to enjoy every college football game that comes your way. And, don’t forget, there is a halftime performance that serves as a reward for sitting through…whatever is going on! So, if all else fails, just root for the cheerleaders and clap when everyone else does.

With these tips, you’re bound to make a touchdown. See, I do know what I’m talking about!