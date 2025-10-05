Sundown Blues: Seasonal Affective Disorder & How To Manage It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine being a winter baby who hates the winter, not me, but I know a few. And it isn’t really their fault. The cold days, the early sunsets, the lack of warm sunlight — it all just makes things feel a little dreary inside and outside. So show a little extra love to your winter-hating friends, because they may be suffering from SAD. No, not just the emotion (though, mood-wise, it checks out), but rather Seasonal Affective Disorder — a real, legit condition that messes with energy, motivation, and general vibe during certain times of the year.

SAD is a type of depression that’s linked to the changing seasons — most commonly showing up as the fall turns into winter. Think of it like your brain’s internal alarm reminding you of the external forecast. Less sunlight and shorter days can affect your body’s internal clock (aka circadian rhythm), lower serotonin levels (the happy brain chemical), and mess with melatonin (your sleep-regulating hormone). The result? Low energy, mood dips, oversleeping, carb cravings, and general “mehh” vibes that can last for weeks or even months.

While winter SAD is the most common, some people experience it during the summer, but that’s a different ball game. We’re focusing on the cozy-season blues here.

Let’s keep it real: everyone feels off sometimes when it’s cold, dark, and you haven’t seen the sun in what feels like a decade. But SAD goes beyond the usual “winter slump.” You might feel hopeless or down nearly every day. You’re either sleeping way more or not enough. The things you usually love suddenly feel like a chore. You’re raiding your kitchen for anything starchy or sweet like it’s a survival mission. And overall, you just feel sluggish — mentally, physically, spiritually.

If that sounds familiar, it might be worth chatting with a healthcare provider. SAD isn’t just “the winter blues.” It’s a form of depression, and it deserves real attention.

Now for the good news: there are ways to fight back. You don’t have to just “tough it out” until spring. Light therapy is a go-to — think of it as sun-in-a-box. Using a light box each morning for about 20–30 minutes can help reset your body’s internal clock and boost your mood. Just make sure it’s one made for this purpose; word on the street is, your bedroom lamp isn’t going to cut it.

And yes, even though it’s freezing, try to soak up the real sun when you can. Bundle up and step outside for a brisk walk. Let that natural light hit your face; it makes a HUGE difference. Moving your body helps, too. You don’t need a full workout plan, but even light exercise gets your endorphins flowing and boosts your mood.

Keeping a consistent routine is also a game-changer. When it’s dark before dinner, it’s easy to slip into “perpetual nap mode,” but having set times for waking up, eating, and sleeping helps your brain know what’s up. Talking to someone — whether it’s a therapist or a trusted friend — can also help lighten the load. You don’t have to keep it all bottled up.

So if you or someone you love turns into a sleepy, carb-hunting cave creature when the sun checks out at 4 PM, it might not be “just the weather.” It could be Seasonal Affective Disorder. The important thing is: you’re not alone , it’s manageable, and there is light at the end of the seasonal tunnel — literally and figuratively.

In the meantime, be gentle with yourself, check on your winter-weary friends, and don’t underestimate the power of a warm drink, a fuzzy blanket, and a little extra light.