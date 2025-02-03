Ranking Transitions from The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Weeknd is clocked out, but Abel Tesfaye is just getting started! With Hurry Up Tomorrow, his highly anticipated sixth studio album, the superstar has officially closed the curtain on The Weeknd era. As a fan of nearly a decade, I’m well acquainted (pun intended) with one of Tesfaye’s greatest strengths: his ability to craft sonically seamless albums that feel like a journey. ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ is no exception. In fact, it might just be his most fluid project yet with every song flowing into the next like a movie in music form. With that, here’s my take on the top five transitions from ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’.

wake me up into cry for me

The Weeknd always comes out the gate swinging on his projects, and ‘HUT’s’ intro track, “Wake Me Up”, is no exception. The song begins with some of the album’s most ethereal and impressive vocals and is sure to end in the same manner. The singer delivers career-high, captivating ascending vocals before smoothly shifting into the darker, moodier sound that put him on the map, leading into track two, “Cry for Me.” The transition feels less like a track change and more like a dramatic descent into the album’s unfolding story.

Cry For Me into I Can’t F*****g Sing into São Paulo

If the last transition pulled listeners into The Weeknd’s world, this next one solidifies their place in it. The last note of “Cry For Me” rings out into the brief interlude “I Can’t F*****g Sing,” where Tesfaye recounts losing his voice while performing at SoFi Stadium—a pivotal moment we can thank for this album’s existence. As the singer panics over losing his ability to sing, the final note from “Cry for Me” quickens, matching the upbeat tempo of “São Paulo”, featuring Anitta. Before you know it, you’re pulled into the rhythm of the fourth track, a Brazilian funk banger that’s impossible not to move to (if you’ve got taste, that is). “São Paulo” is a standout track for its uniqueness and is unlike anything from The Weeknd. When I first heard it as a single, I was curious about how it would fit into the album’s concept and flow, given Tesfaye’s usual sound. That being said, it blends right in, and this flawless transition is to thank.

Niagra Falls into Take Me Back To LA

The first part of “Niagra Falls” offers one of the standout R&B moments on the project that fans of The Weeknd’s classic R&B vibes will surely appreciate. But what makes this track even more remarkable is its transition into the next phase of the album. To bridge this soulful, 808-heavy track with its synth-driven, ’80s pop-inspired follow-up, the second part of “Niagra Falls” transforms and serves as a prelude for the next song. Mellow synths build as The Weeknd foreshadows the subject matter of “Take Me Back To LA,” building anticipation before the beat drop seamlessly launches the next track.

baptized in fear into Open hearts

Wow. Wow. WOW! When I heard this transition on the first listen, I almost couldn’t believe my ears. “Baptized In Fear” serves as another one of the album’s highlight R&B moments, characterized by The Weeknd’s signature moody sound and dark lyrics. As the song comes to a close, the artist repeats the phrase “Voices’ll tell me that I should carry on” six times over the span of 45 seconds. Sounds boring, right? But this is The Weeknd we’re talking about—so it’s anything but. With each repetition, something in the background builds. Whether it’s a new harmony, an added layer in the instrumental, or a fresh ad-lib, the track’s outro continuously builds, reaching a powerful climax with the beat drop in “Open Hearts” as The Weeknd’s angelic vocals flawlessly carry on into the electrifying pop masterpiece. This transition between two of the project’s strongest tracks is definitely something that needs to be heard and experienced. If you don’t have plans to listen to ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’, I highly recommend at LEAST hearing these two songs (after which you’ll likely want to listen to the entire album). Sonically, it’s one of the best moments on the album—if not one of the best in The Weeknd’s entire career. So… what could possibly take the number one spot?

hurry up tomorrow into high for this