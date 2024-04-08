This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

When things start getting rough, I’ve never been more grateful to be alive in a digital age. This way, I can go back to the shows and movies that I’ve saved for these moments. Even though these shows and movies are not the cure to feeling down, they never fail to even slightly lift my mood. It helps to have an escape for a moment and to be wrapped up in situations that aren’t your own while having a good laugh! Some of these movies and shows even serve as a sense of inspiration to at least consider what goals I want to set for myself because everyone deserves to feel a sense of accomplishment. Even if it starts with organizing a desk, folding some clothes, or simply sitting up in bed instead of laying down.

Today’s Webtoon

Today’s Webtoon is a light-hearted K-drama following the story of a girl (Kim Sejeong) who gave up her judo career to work at a webtoon company. The show is such a breath of fresh air with its uplifting but comedic nature. It does detail some dark backstories for a few of the characters, but they get their happy endings! Today’s Webtoon is also a fairly quick watch as you won’t want to stop until it’s over.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki’s Delivery Service is one of my favorite Studio Ghibli movies because of its cute animation style and the message to never give up. When I’m feeling even a little down, I go back to this movie for an escape but also inspiration to build my resilience just like Kiki when she encountered challenges. Her leap of faith at such a young age was also motivating, since she threw herself into the unknown despite her parents’ worries and became stronger.

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia is a classic that I will never let go of. The comedic sing-a-long starring Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep is a film that I’ve watched over and over with my family. It never fails to lift my mood while giving me a sense of nostalgia. It’s the perfect distraction from really intense emotions due to the messy storyline and catchy songs from Abba.

Queer Eye

Netflix’s Queer Eye will forever hold a special place in my heart. Though it’s a remake, I appreciate the modern spin on the concept by incorporating people of all gender identities and walks of life. This show makes me laugh, cry, and feel assured in the fact that I’m not the only one struggling. Watching people who are working to cultivate change, in similar situations as me, or in worse ones learn to take care of themselves is extremely comforting and inspiring.

BTS In the Soop

BTS is definitely not the average boy band, and this is evident in the way that they have changed their fans’ lives for the better. In the Soop is a true testament to their power in doing so, as this show comforted many people during the pandemic. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve rewatched it, but I can imagine I’ll never stop as this is one of my favorites when I’m in a slump. Watching them take time to escape from their busy lives in nature is a reminder to do the same for myself when life gets hectic.

Coming to America

Coming to America is one of many examples that comfort can come in the form of a good laugh. This classic film starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall never fails to do just that with a storyline following two African princes fleeing to America to avoid an arranged marriage. I watch this film so that I’m not stuck in a “doom and gloom” state of mind for too long. Though the film is ultimately a comedy, it’s also a good example of drive and determination to live your life your way.

Purple Rain

Though this movie is definitely not for the faint of heart, Purple Rain is another comfort film for me to rewatch when I’m in my feels. From the music, the storyline, to simply getting to witness Prince in all his glory, this classic will always have my heart.

B.A.P.S.

B.A.P. S. is another film that grants me a good laugh with teachable moments about self-worth and doing what’s best for oneself. B.A.P.S., which stands for Black American Princesses, is about two waitresses (Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle) who aspire to open a business serving as a soul food restaurant and hair salon. The two grow close to a rich older man in L.A. who eventually leaves them his estate. It’s a heartwarming yet funny film that’s bound to lift your spirits, even a little bit.

The Devil Wears Prada

This cult classic starring Anne Hathaway as Andy and Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is about a young college graduate who starts working for a top magazine as an assistant. Throughout the movie, you see Andy on a self-growth journey and being tested to see if she really belongs in the fashion world. The Devil Wears Prada is another movie I can watch repeatedly for motivation and comfort during rough times.

One Day at a Time

Netflix will never hear the end of it for canceling this reimagining. This version of the hit 1975 show by Norman Lear follows a single Cuban-American mother (Justina Machado), her two kids (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz), and her mother who is played by the legendary Rita Moreno. The series was very wholesome with elements of comedy and most importantly, moments emphasizing the importance of family. There are still three seasons available on Netflix but the fourth one is on Pop.

These movies and shows are in no particular ranking, so I hope you are able to pick at least one from the list and see if you enjoy it. I also want to remind you that this too shall pass, even if you don’t think it will. We all have our off seasons, so it’s normal to not feel 100 percent all of the time. What’s important is that you prioritize your wellbeing and do what you can to get back to feeling like yourself again. Don’t be too harsh on yourself about it! You got this!