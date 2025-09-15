Mariah the Scientist- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY: Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Atlanta singer/songwriter Mariah the Scientist released her fourth official studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, on August 22, 2025, through Buckles Laboratories and Epic Records. She teased the album on her Instagram page on July 8, 2025, with her album cover and a censored track list. With the toy army men soldier reference in her album graphics, fans were anticipating strong lyrics and even stronger emotions. When a new album is released, it can either fade into background music or rise to become the playlist of our lives, and as much as I tried to agree with the masses and fall in love with this album, unfortunately, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY fell a little short in expectations and in my ears. Overall, I rate the album a 7/10. Read on to see why and if you agree with my unfiltered review.

Track One: Sacrifice

Starting the album, Sacrifice is a good example of what a first track should be. It seemed familiar to The Scientist’s style, but maybe this positive can serve as a pitfall, as Mariah’s familiar sound isn’t always deemed to be easy on the ears…vocally. I will say that I enjoyed the instrumentals of the song, as it give the track a more pop-like feel. While I’m not a huge fan of the song, it effectively sets up listeners for what to expect from the rest of the album. Overall, it’s a solid introduction that sets the stage, even if it doesn’t fully shine on its own, earning this song an 8/10.

Track Two: United Nations + 1000 Ways to Die

The first of two split tracks on the album, this one caught me off guard. United Nations opens with gospel-inspired tones that briefly shift the album’s direction, making me think it might lean more spiritual than romantic. On its own, this first half easily earns a 9/10 for its boldness and refreshing sound. Unfortunately, the second half, 1000 Ways to Die, doesn’t carry the same energy as it feels flatter and less cohesive, dragging the overall track down to a 7/10. Still, the ambition behind pairing such contrasting sounds makes it one of the more memorable experiments on the record.

Track Three: Eternal Flame

Track two blended beautifully into this track, but that’s where its positive impression ceases for me, as I honestly did not like this track too much. I can tell that this track was meant to be more experimental, tapping into something new. Sonically, I can totally imagine an artist like Doja Cat on this track as the production feels more in her lane. Maybe this flame wasn’t too eternal as it faded into a cool 5/10.

Track Four: Is It A Crime

Speaking a bit ignorantly, I did expect to hear something to mirror the smooth sounds of Sade, given the title is the same as one from Sade’s discography. Again, the track has a nice fade-in coming from the previous song. This song serves as a nice balance to Eternal Flame as this song is the typical Mariah The Scientist production. In my opinion, Kali Uchis took away from the song rather than adding to it. While the simplicity of the lyrics in the songs isn’t my favorite thing, I don’t fault either artist for it, as this seems to be the key ingredient for the recipe for a Radio single. Overall, I give this song a 7/10, but it definitely had the potential to be an 8/10 if it were Uchi-less.

Track Five: Burning Blue

I was looking forward to listening to this song as I have heard different parts on TikTok, but never from start to finish on my own. Burning Blue is definitely beautifully written on its own, but with all that’s going on between Mariah and Young Thug on social media, it almost gives a new meaning to the song, allowing me, and I’m sure other listeners, to listen to this track with a new level of respect and sympathy. The personal context adds depth, making the vulnerability in Mariah’s delivery feel even more impactful. Overall, it’s a standout track that balances artistry with intimacy. 8.5/10

Track Six: All I Want + In Pursuit

This track didn’t have a smooth transition from the previous song, but I actually enjoyed that break in continuity. All I Want seems to do what Eternal Flame was trying to do, but successfully. The track is definitely pleasant vocally and instrumentally, but it lacks lyrical punch, making it one of the weaker moments on the album. As Track Two was split into two even halves, I expected the same from Track Six, but was disappointed to realize that “In Pursuit” only lasted 37 seconds, which actually sounded better than All I Want! This is a trend I’ve noticed with many artists, not just The Scientists: giving us less of the stronger material and more of the filler. I’m sure I’m not the only listener left feeling a little unsatisfied after that sample. Honestly, it might have been stronger to close the album with In Pursuit rather than tacking it onto the tail end of the seventh track. While enjoyable in parts, it ultimately feels like a missed opportunity on the album, earning it an 8/10.

Track Seven: More

Honestly, More just didn’t move me the way the previous tracks did. From the instrumentation to the vocals, everything felt basic and lacked the emotional depth that made earlier songs stand out. The melodies didn’t linger, and the lyrics failed to deliver the kind of punch or vulnerability that might have justified the title. Listening to it, I kept searching for well… more! More energy, more originality, more of the spark that I heard in the rest of this project, but it never fully arrived. While it’s not entirely a bad track, it feels like a filler moment that could have been elevated with stronger production or bolder lyrical choices. I’d rate this track a solid 6/10… decent, but nothing more.

Track Eight: Rainy Days

Would it be childish to say that my love for the song’s title adds to my love for the song?! Rainy Days is calming without ever feeling boring, truly living up to its name. From the very first note, the gentle instrumentation immediately sets a reflective, almost meditative mood, making it the perfect track to play while winding down or enjoying a quiet moment. Lyrically, this song is the strongest on the album, with standout lines like, “And still I pray for love instead of common sense,” which perfectly capture the tension between hope and vulnerability. Overall, Rainy Days is a quiet but powerful highlight of the album, and it’s easy to see why it would resonate so strongly with listeners. For all its calming beauty and lyrical strength, I’d give this track a 9/10

Track Nine: Like You Never

Similar to Track Four, Like You Never carries that familiar Mariah The Scientist style. If I had to picture a typical song from her, this would probably be it. The track leans into her signature blend of smooth R&B vibes, introspective lyrics, and emotionally resonant melodies. Lyrically, the song explores themes of love, vulnerability, and self-reflection, a hallmark of her storytelling approach. The understated instrumentation allows her emotive delivery to take center stage, while subtle harmonies and atmospheric layers enrich the listening experience. Overall, Like You Never exemplifies Mariah The Scientist’s ability to balance vulnerability with sophistication, offering a track that feels both personal and universally relatable. Definitely coming second to being my favorite track. Ultimately, Like You Never reaffirms Mariah The Scientist’s Hearts Sold Separately potential and was a good upset towards the end of the album, and earns an 8/10 in my eyes.

Track Ten: No More Entertainers

The track combines sharp lyricism with a polished, contemporary R&B production, balancing catchy hooks with thoughtful storytelling. Mariah The Scientist’s vocal delivery is both controlled and expressive, navigating the beat with a subtle intensity that draws you into the narrative. Lyrically, the song touches on themes of personal growth, self-respect, and setting boundaries, offering a sense of closure that feels earned after the emotional journey of the album. The instrumentation is layered yet unobtrusive, allowing her vocals and the message to remain front and center. While not necessarily groundbreaking, it’s a satisfying finale that encapsulates the mood and artistry of the record, earning a solid 8/10 for its consistency, relatability, and emotional resonance.



Overall, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY is a mixed bag that, unfortunately, doesn’t quite live up to the promise of Mariah The Scientist’s previous work. While there are moments of lyrical and vocal strength, too many tracks feel either underdeveloped or overly familiar, leaving the album struggling to make a lasting impression. Even standout songs like Rainy Days and Like You Never can’t fully redeem an experience that often feels uneven and forgettable. In the end, the project shows that Mariah has the talent to create deeply resonant music, but Hearts Sold Separately falls short of turning that potential into a consistently compelling album.