How To Make Your Dorm Spooky and Cozy

As spooky season rolls by and fall continues on, your dorm room is bound to evolve too. Whether you’re a girl who loves to watch a good horror film, or one who prefers a cozy autumn vibe, I’ve got dorm-friendly decorations for you. After all, your dorm room is your home for the next nine months. So, whether you’re feeling spooky or cozy, your room can feel like you.

Before we dive into specific decorations, we should talk about where to buy these items. If you put the broke in broke college student, you’re in luck. Not only are all these stores budget-friendly, but they’re also easily accessible without an Uber ride. At most, you’ll have to catch the Pirate Shuttle.

1. Dollar Tree

From cheap toiletries, snacks, and miscellaneous items to Halloween decorations, the Dollar Tree has it all. Luckily for us, it’s a relatively short 20-minute walk off campus. As it’s sure to not break the bank, the Dollar Tree is always a safe option.

2. Walmart

Walmart, a college-student staple, is a tried-and-true spot for groceries, dorm-shopping, and school supplies. While it may not be as cheap as Dollar Tree, it’s sure to have plenty of options for your spooky and cozy needs. Only a shuttle-ride away, Walmart is always a safe option.

3. Amazon

While you can’t physically go to an Amazon store, the website is sure to have great options for all of your needs. From insane 30 ft. yard decorations to small posters, Amazon should also cater to your needs.

Decoration ideas: spooky

Now that we’ve covered the stores, let’s jump into ideas for some spooky dorm decor.

1. fake cobwebs

Fake cobwebs are an easy way to make your dorm room look scary for the Halloween season, and they’re easy to put up. Just make sure to warn your roommate – no need to watch out for spiders.

2. fake candles

As an additional light source (and a way to bring some spookiness) fake candles are great to decorate your dorm, and they adhere to dorm rules. After all, no one wants to set off the fire alarm for the 50th time this semester.

3. hanging monsters

From ghosts and ghouls to skeletons and zombies, you can hang virtually any creature you want upon your dorm walls. Just be sure not to mistake the monster for an intruder in the darkness – that might be more horror than what you bargained for.

Decoration Ideas: Cozy

Moving on from horror, we can step into cozy autumn decor ideas.

1. Fall-inspired blankets

Let’s be real, there’s no such thing as too many blankets. There’s nothing better than coming back to your dorm and crawling under a pile of fall-inspired blankets to get warm after walking in the brisk Hampton wind.

2. fake pumpkins

There’s nothing that screams fall more than pumpkins. While real pumpkins are nice, they begin to rot eventually, and that’s a stench no one wants to live with. Instead, decorate with fake pumpkins. Even better, fake pumpkins with lights built in. It checks all the boxes: practical, cute, and cozy.

3. Fall Pillows

Lastly, fall-inspired pillows are a surefire way to cozy up your dorm room. You can share them with friends during visitation, lay on them in-between classes, or even use them as only decor. Whichever way you choose, your dorm room will appear cozier than ever.

No matter what vibe you go for, with these ideas, your dorm is sure to be as spooky or as cozy as ever.