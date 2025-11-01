How To Do Halloween If You’re Not Into Scary Stuff

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Halloween! The one day out of the year when it’s perfectly acceptable to celebrate the Draculas, creepy clowns, and other spooky things you bump into at night. For some, it’s a night filled with horrifying, scary movies that leave you too terrified to go to sleep. Or the night that keeps you out of breath running away from clowns at haunted houses. But for the rest of us who aren’t into the spooky jumpscares, there is so much more to do. And trust me, as a person who hates being scared, I’ve got all the tricks and treats you need.

DRESS UP IN COSTUMES

Sure, Halloween is known for the scares, but the other half of the holiday is a perfect excuse to unleash a world of creative costumes. Bring it back by dressing up as your childhood classics like Coraline, Princess Tiana, or Finn from Adventure Time. And for something more trendy, maybe dress up as the hottest celebrities in the media, such as the Powerpuff trio from Love Island or always iconic Beyoncé. And my personal favorite, memes and viral TV moments, never fail.

There are many possibilities and ideas, so be creative and take your visions to reality.

Head to a Halloween party, or if inside is more your vibe, you could host a cozy dinner or have a game night. Even bolder — get silly and wear your costume to a fancy restaurant and catch the public’s reaction. Regardless, with costumes, it always guarantees a good time!

HOST A FALL MOVIE OR TV SHOW MARATHON

Halloween falls in October, the heart of Fall. Take that to your advantage! No one makes the rules; use the cozy day as a time to binge-watch your favorite fall movies and TV shows. From Gilmore Girls to Insecure, bring your girls over, order some pizza, and have a night full of laughs—instead of screams! I promise you, the only thing it will bring is comfort, snacks, and good vibes.

GO TO A PUMPKIN PATCH

I know you’ve seen this trending on social media, so why not join in? Spend the spooky day at the pumpkin patch. Whether you decide to go solo or with your whole crew, the pumpkin patch in the fall is a must. Put on your cutest fall fit, take some flicks, and pick out the perfect pumpkin to take home. And get creative when you get home; carve it, paint it, or roast the yummy seeds for a snack. One outing fills three boxes!

GO OUT TO EAT

I don’t know about you, but I love to eat, and the holiday brings many food deals to the market. Qdoba, Shake Shack, and Moes have a BOGO buy one get one free deal. Chipotle has a $6 Boorito deal for any entree if you dress up in a costume. Burger King offers a $6 Whopper for customers in costumes, and plenty more. And even if none of those are your thing, treat yourself anyway. Head to your favorite restaurant, get your comfort meal, and celebrate you. After all, everyone deserves a treat on Halloween!

GIVE OUT CANDY

If trick-or-treating was your favorite part of childhood, flip the script. Be the one handing out the candy this year! It’s not only rewarding to see the trick-or-treaters light up with a handful of sweets, but it’s also an excuse to sneak in a few treats for yourself. Want to take it a step further? You could also make “boo baskets” for your neighbors and friends. Candles, blankets, candy, and a sweet note — I am certain the surprise will bring more than just spooky surprises, but you’ll be spreading smiles!

At the end of the day, who says Halloween is only for fear? There are endless activities to engage in instead of spooks and screams. Regardless, spend the day having fun in your own way, and don’t forget to stay safe!