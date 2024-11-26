How to be Helpful During Thanksgiving When You Do Not Cook

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, we are getting excited for the highly anticipated thoughts of spending times with our loved ones gathered around the table, eating one of the best meals we will have out of the whole year, and partaking in the Thanksgiving banter that may cause you to get up and leave the table! While the most important part of Thanksgiving is undoubtedly the meal, (and we must bless the hands that have prepared these meals) there are other ways to contribute to the Thanksgiving festivities if you do not cook.

1. Clean

Whether you are having many guests, or just a few -everyone deserves to eat their Thanksgiving meal in a clean and welcoming space. Do your part and help with chores before the big day. The more each person pitches in, the less daunting it becomes! Providing a soothing environment for family and guests to relax during the holidays and is a great way to show gratitude for those you love.

2. Set the Table

Thanksgiving dinner is not just an ordinary dinner. It’s like the dinner. Setting the table with place mats, utensils, and any other special dining items is the perfect way to elevate the dining area for this special occasion. Ask your parents what china they’re okay with putting out, if any. It’s not a bad idea to use place holders either. Not only will this make your guests feel special, but it will give you control of the seating arrangements too. My favorite placemats to make the dinner table stylish for the holidays are placemats made of straw or Jute handwoven placemats. To set your table off you can also include a nice table runner and some candles!

3. Decorate

I don’t care that there’s this November 1st to December 25th pipeline/rule going around. Fall decorations will forever be some of my favorites! If you are one of the few born with the restraint to hold back on Christmas decorations- it’d be so cute to eat your turkey around some fall ones. Move some pumpkins around or put out a cornucopia! I dare you to do something to keep Thanksgiving alive! Before we put up the Christmas tree and the garland, you can decorate really simply by placing small pumpkins throughout the house. Another greenery that would go well with the holiday would be a nice brightly colored, seasonal flower arrangement. My mother also decorates the outside of our home every year by putting up a haystack, a corn stalk, and mums to decorate for the season.

4. Set the Vibes

Thanksgiving dinner, while a beautiful time to be thankful and with family, subjects you to the inevitable roasts and family and friends putting up their magnifying glass to scrutinize and give unwarranted opinions about your life. No one is immune from the Thanksgiving table banter, and you are bound to get up and leave in a fit when someone brings up that one thing that gets you hot! While this will not let up, we can try to avoid it as much as possible by preparing the entertainment. A nice playlist for background music that eliminates the white noise when your uncle cracks a joke that is not funny. Preparing games to play around the table during desserts such as, conversation starters, a “This or That” debate starter, or even simply going around the table and stating what you are grateful for, are great ways to provide entertainment, always remembering the most important thing of all, staying away from POLITICS!

5. Do the Dishes

Once your belly is stuffed full of Thanksgiving deliciousness, I know many of us just want to watch a movie, nap, or scroll. But if you are not the matriarch, patriarch, or chef in the family you cannot relax just yet! No one wants to wake up on Black Friday to a sink full of dishes. Help your friends or family out and wash the dishes. Keep in mind, drying is a part of this process too. Tag team with your siblings to make it go faster. Someone has got to wash the dishes on Thanksgiving, not me though, y’all be easy!

6. Make sure you look good!!!

Lastly, with all the hastiness of the holidays and Thanksgiving, the most important thing you can do when you are not preparing the meal is to look good for the event! Looking good will appeal your guests just as much as the food will! Try a nice fall color dress, or a nice neutral toned sweater or turtleneck with accessories. Whatever you do though, PTSO!!!