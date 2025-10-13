How to Avoid Homecoming Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At an HBCU, Homecoming is the most anticipated event of the fall. It’s a full week of community, celebration, partying, reunions, pictures, and sometimes even sleepless nights. Each day of the week brings new events, new experiences, and new memories. While it is the highlight of many HBCU students’ fall semesters, it can also be a little overwhelming. Because, even though it may seem like it, school definitely doesn’t stop. It’s important to figure out the balance between having a great time without drowning in responsibilities and getting burnt out.

As someone about to enter their third undergraduate homecoming, I’ve been on a lot of different sides of the experience. From being in the nosebleeds for ticketed events to waving in the Saturday morning parade, I can confidently say that part of the fun in homecoming is the proper planning. The same way that you know what you’re going to wear, or whose tent you’re hitting up first at the tailgate, you have to also know your limits and set boundaries.

A big part of limiting Homecoming burnout is to check in with yourself and think about your needs and wants. There are social events every day of the week, and you’ll probably want to be at every one – so you’ll have to pace yourself. This can be done in multiple ways:

Plan and prioritize! We all have that one professor that is not going to let up, no matter what big event is happening that day. Remember that you are in college for a degree, and that those attendance points and assignments due at 11:59pm still matter. Plan your workload ahead of time and complete everything you can so that you truly make the most of your Homecoming. Know when to use your “no.” Going to class (or not) and turning up at night every day can be very overwhelming, especially if you have homecoming responsibilities like content creation, creative directing, or representing an organization. Know when you’re not able to stay at a party the full time, or when you need to show up at a dress rehearsal, or when you just need a break from tailgating. Don’t be afraid to step back for a second and regroup, so you can be the best version of yourself. Eat, drink (water) and sleep! Homecoming, without a doubt, is a memorable time, and you don’t want to be falling asleep under somebody’s tent. With the amount of energy you’ll be exerting, it’s important to still give your body what it needs to function. That means don’t ignore hunger cues, and fill your reusable cup up with water from time to time. It’s understandable if Friday and Saturday, the sleep isn’t hitting the way it should, but do your best to be well-rested. And, last, but not least: enjoy yourself. The homecoming burnout derives from stress – stress from feeling like you have nothing to wear, stress from not knowing where you’re going to head next, and stress from holding yourself to unrealistic expectations or standards. At the end of the day, you don’t need to buy $300 worth of new outfits. You don’t need to impress anybody. You simply need to enjoy this small break from reality and embrace the community, fun, and stories you will tell your children about.

So, Happy Homecoming! Just start charging the digital camera now and dusting off those knee high boots.