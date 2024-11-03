HBCUs Deserve a Greater Role in America’s Political Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

President Joe Biden’s subpar debate performance in June cost him the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination. When Biden dropped out of the race a month later, this became abundantly clear. The debate sparked doubt in the minds of citizens and congressional Democrats alike regarding his ability to win and serve a second term. Media outlets’ extensive coverage of the president’s shortcomings only added fuel to the fire. Biden serves as a paragon of how presidential debates are a crucial component of today’s election and media climate.

Before Biden’s withdrawal, he was set to debate former President Donald Trump at Virginia State University, a public HBCU in Petersburg. The university was slated to make history as the first HBCU to host a presidential debate. The debate, scheduled for Oct. 1, 2024, was canceled after Biden’s campaign team announced that he would not participate in any debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates back in May. VSU’s monumental moment was lost with that decision, but it does not bear that loss alone. The HBCU community took a loss. The Black community took a loss. The political community took a loss. America took a loss.

Virginia State’s hosting of the presidential debate had the potential to be a landmark moment in American politics and history. The inclusion of HBCUs in important political moments is not merely performative; it is an opportunity to show the nation that Black-serving institutions are invaluable and deserving of the national spotlight. It is also an opportunity to show the Black community, especially Black students, that their concerns and ideas are worthy of recognition on Capitol Hill, where they matter most.

The cancellation of the VSU debate also reflects the changing sentiment regarding the value of presidential debates across the country. Nielsen reports that the 2016 and 2020 debates were two of the most viewed debates in history (84.4 million and 73.1 million viewers, respectively). However, professionals point out that despite high viewership, the content of a debate has little to no impact on viewers’ preferred candidates. With recent debate viewership falling to 51.3 million, potentially due to its early scheduling, some believe the era of useful presidential debates may be over, particularly in today’s politically polarized environment.

However, reducing the impact of presidential debates based solely on viewership and predetermined voter decisions does not paint a full picture. Debates promote qualities such as transparency and accountability among candidates. They allow candidates to advocate for their proposed policies, challenge their opponents and authentically answer questions on voters’ minds. Debates also help voters, particularly those who are undecided, make informed decisions when choosing whom to cast their ballot for.

In this context, canceling the VSU debate was a huge mistake. Both political parties, especially the Democratic Party which depends heavily on Black voters, missed a major opportunity to connect with the community and address concerns that uniquely affect it at an institution of great significance. Instead, the Black community is left with memories of June’s debate where Biden and Trump addressed its concerns for a mere few minutes in what felt more like opportunistic exchanges than genuine concern.

The needs, desires and values of Black and HBCU communities have long been an afterthought in American politics. It’s about time that changes. Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2023 voter mobilization tour, which included seven HBCUs, and the Biden administration’s over $17 billion investment in HBCUs shows that political parties finally seem to be catching on. Still, there is work to be done.

With Harris, a Howard University graduate, sitting atop the democratic party ticket, there is hope that HBCUs will gain greater recognition for their contributions and importance to America’s political landscape. After all, Harris will spend election night at her alma mater in the nation’s capital. Hopefully, the 2024 election will be a turning point where HBCUs remain at the center of America’s political and social landscape well after campaign season.