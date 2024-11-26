Five Ways to Cope with Loneliness During the Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

The holiday season is often romanticized as a time of joy, connection, and celebration. But, for many college women, it can be a season of loneliness.

Whether you’re far away from family, struggling with personal challenges, or just feeling out of place amid the festive cheer, it’s important to remember you’re not alone in your feelings.

Here’s how you can navigate the holidays with care and compassion for yourself:

Embrace Solitude with Self-Care

Loneliness doesn’t have to mean misery. While it’s normal to feel down when the holiday season doesn’t match the picture-perfect images we see online, solitude can also be the chance to prioritize yourself.

Start with activities that bring you joy. Cozy up with a good book, binge-watch your favorite holiday movies, or take a long bubble bath. Experiment with something new like journaling, painting, or baking holiday treats.

It’s also a great time to nurture your well-being. Prioritize rest, set new personal goals, or treat yourself to small luxuries— we all deserve a sweet treat at the end of the day.

Reframe this alone time as an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and explore hobbies or interests you might not always have time for during the semester. By focusing on what makes you feel good, you can transform moments of loneliness into a celebration of yourself.

Stay Connected, Even from Afar

Technology is a lifeline for maintaining connections, so lean into it to bridge the distance between loved ones.

Schedule virtual hangouts with friends or family, even if it’s just a quick coffee chat over Zoom or a FaceTime call while cooking dinner. Moving from formality, a simple “thinking of you” text, or sharing a meme, can remind you that you’re part of someone else’s world.

If technology feels overwhelming, go old-school with handwritten holiday cards or letters. Sometimes, the act of writing down thoughts can be just as therapeutic as receiving a reply.

You can even take it a step further by sending care packages filled with snacks, small gifts, or personal notes to other friends who may feel the same way.

Volunteer to Spread Holiday Cheer

For some people, one of the best ways to combat loneliness is to give back.

Look for opportunities to volunteer in your community or through your school. Donate your old books, help wraft gifts or assist with food or toy drives.

Volunteering at senior centers is a deeply rewarding way to spread holiday cheer. Many seniors experience loneliness during the holiday seasons, especially if they are far from family.

Spending time with them— whether by helping with holiday crafts, joining them for meals, or simply having conversations— can brighten their day and yours. Programs often welcome volunteers to play games, host holiday themed-activities, or even sing carols.

Engaging in acts of kindness can release feel-good hormones, boost your mood, and create a sense of fulfillment. Plus, you’ll meet other people who are passionate about making a difference, which can open the door to new friendships.

Create Your Own Traditions

The holidays can be especially hard when you feel excluded from traditional celebrations. Instead of longIng for what you may not have, try shifting your focus to what you can create.

Consider hosting a small Friendsgiving or Friendsmas for others who stayed on campus or can’t go home for the holidays. Make it a potluck, play the gift exchanging game “White Elephant,” or make your own personal decorations.

If social gatherings aren’t your style, celebrate solo by starting a tradition just for yourself, like using voice memos for your reflections from the past year or making a vision board.

The beauty of creating your own traditions is that they’re entirely yours.

Seek Support When You Need It

This feeling of loneliness can be overwhelming to say the least, but it’s important to remember that you don’t have to navigate it alone.

If the holiday season starts to feel too heavy, reach out for support. Confiding in a trusted friend, family member, or roommate about how you feel can help lighten the load.

Many colleges offer mental health resources, even during the holiday breaks. Look into on-campus counseling services or hotlines that provide support during off-hours.

If you’re part of a faith-based community or a student organization, they may also have networks or events designed to help members feel connected during the holiday season.

Seeking support is one of the ultimate signs of strength, so remember that it’s okay to prioritize yourself and ask for help. There’s a community out there ready to support you, even if it takes some time to find.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The holidays may not look like a Hallmark movie, but they can still be meaningful in your own way. You can even take these tips and apply it year around to build a stronger sense of connection and self-care in your daily life.

It’s okay to redefine what the holidays (and any other time) mean to you. You have the power to make anything special on your own terms.