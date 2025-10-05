Five Movies That Feel Like Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something special about watching a comfort movie in bed on a fall night. Comfort movies are special because they make you feel at home wherever you are. The familiarity of the characters, the settings, and the music creates the perfect movie to watch over and over again. These are the films that we watch on rainy days in the dorms, late nights, or moments when we need a mood lifter.

I’ll share with you five movies that never fail to put me in the fall spirit. Each of these films has its own unique way of building comfort. Some of these films are filled with nostalgia, laughter, romance, and an escape from reality. Together, they represent the kind of storytelling that creates a safe space you can always return to whenever life gets hard.

Beetlejuice (1988)

This is a unique and quirky film directed by the iconic Tim Burton. This is a story of a recently deceased couple who hire a ghost named Beetlejuice to scare away their new owners of the house. This movie has a perfect blend of spooky fun and chaos that makes it the perfect comfort movie.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Although this movie needs no introduction, as it has taken the world by storm. The first movie in the series, Harry Potter, introduces a young boy who has just learned he is a wizard and is brought to Hogwarts. Viewers can watch Harry’s new world unfold as he learns the ins and outs of magic and new friendships.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods, a lover of pink and fashion, as she enters Harvard Law School to get back at her Ex-Boyfriend. This starts as a story of revenge but turns out to be so much more. Between the iconic quotes and outfits, this is a film of self-confidence and empowerment. Also, making the perfect costume just in time for Halloween.

Twilight (2008)

The magical world of Twilight dives into the world of Bella Swan, a teenage girl who moves into a small, gloomy town and falls into the world of vampires via her new love, Edward Cullen. This movie carries the ultimate nostalgic comfort with a mix of supernatural romance. The gloomy weather, iconic soundtrack, and characters create a one-of-a-kind cozy escapism that many can not recreate.

Coraline (2009)

Caroline is a fan favorite. Caroline tells a story of a curious young girl who discovers a hidden door in her home that leads to a parallel universe. This new world seems perfect to Caroline until it is not. The animation and the cinematic color work together to create the perfect fall movie.

Each of these films carries a different kind of comfort. Whether it be the magic of childhood, romance, or self-discovery. These films remind me that comfort movies are more than just entertainment, but a safe place. A safe place, I can escape reality and enjoy a perfectly fall world. No matter how many times we press play, it feels like coming home to see an old friend.